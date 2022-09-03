Ambev’s 2023 trainee program; discover the opportunities

Now, newly graduated professionals from any degree course can enroll in the Ambev Trainee Program 2023, which will be divided into three worlds: Business, Supplies and Logistics. Read the article and learn how to apply.

Ambev, which is one of the largest beverage manufacturers in the country, has open enrollment for its 2023 trainee program #AmbevMeContrata. The program allows participants to explore different areas, gain practical knowledge and be able to develop an impact project.

In this version, the program is divided into “worlds”, where trainees will work in specific areas, but will be participating in the same program at the same time.

“We will have a single trainee, with a group with different interests, undergoing the same training and who will be able to occupy positions in different areas of the company, whether in the business, supply or logistics world”the company said.

The main prerequisites to apply for the 2023 Ambev trainee program are:

Have availability to travel around the country.

Have higher education, which was completed between December 2019 and December 2022, including bachelor’s, licentiate or technologist courses.

Ambev Trainee Program 2023: discover the worlds of acting

World Supply:

This is the world that encompasses the beer, soft drinks, malting industries and factories focused on producing inputs for products, such as: cans, glasses, aromas, labels and corks. Business World : The business world is made up of the Centers of Excellence, sales and distribution units, such as the Zé Delivery, Chopp Brahma Express, Bees, Empório da Cerveja business units and others.

: The business world is made up of the Centers of Excellence, sales and distribution units, such as the Zé Delivery, Chopp Brahma Express, Bees, Empório da Cerveja business units and others. World Logistics: Logistics is responsible for connecting the entire Ambev chair, from the field to the glass, with great agility and innovation.

Ambev informed that it does not require knowledge of English and does not take into account the age of candidates for selection. Ambev trainees will have the following benefits:

Gympass;

14th salary and annual bonus;

School supplies;

Meal ticket;

Medical and odontologic assistence;

Transport or charter fee;

Daycare allowance for mothers who have children up to 3 years old;

Social, psychological, legal and financial support;

Discount on medicines.

Ambev Trainee Registration

Those interested in participating in the #AmbevMeContrata program can apply until September 20 through the Ambev Carreiras website. If you are interested in knowing more about the company, the company is promoting until today, September 2nd, the 2nd edition of Ambev Conecta – a careers fair. Learn more at www.ambevconecta.com.br.