Amid historic drought, China uses technology to make it rain

+



Yangtze River suffers drought during the flood season (Photo: Getty Images)

China is facing the worst drought in its recent history, and to combat the problem – which has caused electricity shortages, a halt in fertilizer production, impacts on crops and many upheavals for businesses and residents – the government is turning to technology.

Among the solutions employed is the use of chemicals to artificially cause the release of rain from clouds, a process known as cloud seeding. Along with launching rockets carrying a load of silver iodide rods meant to start the rain, the country’s authorities also sent drones into the skies to shoot silver iodide flares into the atmosphere in hopes of triggering precipitation.

know more

According to the portal wired, it is still unclear how effective these attempts are. “If you seed a cloud and you see how much rain or snow you get, you don’t know how much you would have gotten if you hadn’t seeded it,” said Adele Igel, head of the Cloud Physics group at the University of California, United States, noting how it is difficult for scientists to know if cloud seeding really works.

The expert pointed to a 2019 review in which the authors found that certain forms of cloud seeding can increase precipitation by up to 20% when directed at winter clouds in mountainous areas. “The idea of ​​silver iodide is that it helps form new ice crystals or snowflakes in the cloud,” she explained. “These additional snowflakes should then grow and fall more easily as precipitation. However, there is no consensus on whether cloud seeding works during the summer when there is little or no ice in the clouds.”

Another point is that clouds are needed to carry out this procedure and, during extreme heat events, like what is happening in China, they can be scarce, as there is less water in the ground to evaporate in the atmosphere above.

Water transfer and development of resistant crops

To combat the drought, the eastern country has more plans in the works. One is the South-North Water Diversion Project, an engineering effort to build canals and tunnels that will transport water from the south to the north. The estimated total cost is US$ 62 billion (approximately R$ 321.6 billion).

But there are risks in this operation. “You can really make the drought situation worse,” reported Gabriel Collins of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. He argued that excessive water transfers in the future could lead to two large areas of the country being prone to seasonal shortages, rather than just one.

For Gopal Reddy, founder of Ready for Climate, an environmental research organization, the structural problem of water shortages in China is more frightening than this season’s drought. He noted that the country has limited usable groundwater reserves – tapped to alleviate drought – that are already overexploited, particularly in the northern region.

Filling reserves is, in principle, a good way to plan ahead for the drought. O The Wired indicates that the eastern nation has enormous capacity in this area and may be building reservoirs to retain more rainwater on farms or planting vegetation that is good at retaining moisture.

In addition, the Chinese government has invested heavily in developing drought-resistant crops. It recently approved the use of drought-resistant soybean seeds. And soon, the technology is expected to be extended to the genetic engineering of wheat and rice.

“All these interventions can contribute to improving China’s chances in the battle against drought. But the threat of increasingly arid conditions, driven by climate change, is great,” says Aiguo Dai, from the State University of New York. The Wired adds that “it is possible that some areas of the country, particularly those in the north, may have more precipitation in the coming years. But if the general trend leads to warmer, drier conditions in places that are unable to adapt quickly to water scarcity, things will get very difficult.”

Want to check out exclusive content from BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version.