Anatel condemns Algar and burys permanent roaming thesis

The Board of Directors of Anatel considered, this Thursday, 1st, the provision of IoT service by Algar throughout the national territory, despite the provider having SMP granting restricted to the Minas Gerais triangle, as it is “permanent roaming”.

With this understanding, the board members unanimously denied Algar’s claim against Claro, which stipulates a 90-day roaming period in its contracts.

Permanent romaing happens when a mobile chip remains activated outside its original service area – be it a city or another country. In the vote, the rapporteur, Emmanoel Campelo, said that it was an abusive way for a mobile service provider to relate to the others, and called the practice “strange”.

Anatel’s president, Carlo Baigorri, also spared no criticism. He stated that there is no such thing as permanent roaming, that the practice is a “ridiculous” contradiction.

What Algar and Claro said

In defense of Algar, lawyer Thomas Paiva claimed that in other countries roaming can be approved for long periods and that Claro’s behavior showed that it wanted to curtail the service provided by the claimant, which due to its success, generated discontent in the PMS.

He asked, otherwise, that the process be withdrawn from the agenda until the operator’s Orpa in compliance with the remedies imposed for approval of the sale of Oi Móvel became effective, believing that the problem would be solved.

Claro’s lawyer, Maria Isabela Cahu, in turn, defended the continuation of the process, claiming that the scope of the process is related to the possibility of having permanent roaming, which is prohibited by Brazilian law. According to her, Algar maintains a different position from the administrative decision already adopted by Anatel, in other processes.

transient service

For the rapporteur, counselor Emmanoel Campelo, Algar cannot “camp its customers permanently on Claro’s network, given that the roaming service is transitory”. He maintains that the operator cannot sell a national service, having a limited grant.

Campelo stated that the technical area pointed out ways for Algar to regularize the service, through an accredited MVNO, thus being able to use the operator’s network. The rapporteur also criticized the position of the PPP, which did not try to expand its concession area, through participation in frequency auctions.

He also disapproved of the use of clients to influence the agency’s decision, as well as the attempt to postpone today’s decision in order to continue marketing the irregular service. And he deplored the search for justice by Algar to try to thwart Anatel’s decision.

Based on these arguments, Campelo denied the appeal, gave a period of 60 days for the two operators to enter into an additive agreement in order to regularize the service. If this objective is not achieved, Algar must immediately inform users about the cancellation of the service, allowing termination without penalty. It also determined that Claro, within 60 days, suspend the service.

The agency’s president, Carlos Baigorri, highlighted Algar’s irregular, opportunistic conduct, which has been dragging on since 2020. “It is not allowed for a regional company to sell simcards in Brasília and on Avenida Paulista,” he said. He also complained about the use of users to prevent the agency from imposing Brazilian law, which does not provide for permanent roaming. “Conducts of this type inhibit the construction of networks in the country,” he said.

