Asus Zenbook 17 Fold debuts with OLED screen and Intel i7-1250U – All in Technology

The company Asus has made official a new folding laptop, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. It features a beautiful foldable 17.3″ OLED that has a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The display also supports Bluetooth keyboard, but the screen folds in different ways.

As the images below show, the Zenbook 17 Fold can be used as a regular laptop with a physical keyboard. For this, its screen shrinks to 12.5″ with FHD resolution. Plus, the foldable comes out of the box with the latest Windows 11 system out of the box.

In terms of hardware, Asus has added an Intel i7-1250U processor, Iris Xe graphics card and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There’s also a 1TB NVMe SDD and a 4-cell battery capable of delivering up to 9 hours of use on just one charge. In addition, its minimalist body weighs just 1.5 kg, making it ideal for backpacking.

Main specifications:

Screen: 17.3″ OLED with maximum resolution 2560x1920p

17.3″ OLED with maximum resolution 2560x1920p Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U Graphics card: Intel Iris Xe integrated]

Intel Iris Xe integrated] RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5

16 GB LPDDR5 Native Storage: 1TB PCIe 4 SSD

1TB PCIe 4 SSD Camera: 5 MP webcam

5 MP webcam Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 6E with Gig+ (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6E with Gig+ (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 Appetizer: 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports (up to 40 Gbps) and 1 headphone jack

2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports (up to 40 Gbps) and 1 headphone jack Drums: 75 Whrs (up to 9.5 hours long)

75 Whrs (up to 9.5 hours long) System: Windows 11.

The new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available on the market from the fourth half of 2022. Its starting price is US$ 3,499 (about R$ 18,286).