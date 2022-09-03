At Rock in Rio, Sepultura talks about a possible partnership with Anitta; understand! | Rock in Rio

Grave performed at Rock in Rio this Friday, 9/2, and behind the scenes of the show, they talked with the presenter of the gshow, Rodrigo Mussi. There, they answered several curiosities and a possible feat. with Anita. Will it come?
Sepultura talk about partnership with Anitta — Photo: Fabio Cordeiro/gshow
About Anitta’s international visibility, they comment:
“We are very proud because it is our music. I think we have to break these barriers of style, which is pop, funk… It has nothing to do with it, it’s Brazilian music, it’s a Brazilian artist… “
If there would be a partnership with the singer, the band says that anything is possible:
“Why not? Sepultura is always open to possibilities, we are not afraid and we are not scared of anything. Everything is art, everything is music. From an orchestra to the sound that Anitta makes… Everything is possible.”
