At the end of the pregnancy, Mc Loma delivers health status after being hospitalized: “The worst is over”

Mc Loma gives his health status to reassure followers on social media after being hospitalized at the end of her pregnancy

Expecting her first child, Melaniethe singer Mc Loma vented in her Instagram stories this Friday afternoon (02), after being hospitalized. The famous explained how she is feeling and reassured followers who were worried to see her making videos at the clinical center.

In short, the famous said that she needed to take iron in the vein, since the firstborn is taking away all her nutrients. “Guys, I’m already here, taking my medication, which in this case is iron. As I told you, the percentage of iron in my body was very low”, she started.

Accompanied by her mother, she explained that she is feeling well, even in the face of the perrengues she is facing. “Oh, my mom asked me to take it and I’m taking it in the vein because the effect is faster. I’m here with my mom, I’m here taking it and that’s it, think of a fight, God forbid”.

“But you don’t have to worry, see people? Because it’s okay with me and Melanie. It really happens, because right now at the end she gets everything for her, so all the nutrients I consume, everything, she’s getting for her”continued Mc Loma.

In the end, the famous celebrated that soon she will be able to see the heiress for the first time in her arms. “She’s taking all my iron, that’s why I’m taking this one. But that’s it my people, the worst is over, that was the beginning. Think about a difficult pregnancy, but thank God everything is ok and Melanie is going be here with me”.

FOOLED

The singer MC Loma opened her heart and denounced the exploitation that she and the Lacração Twins suffered at the beginning of their careers by the former manager. The funkeira revealed that she had an absurd schedule of shows and, at the end of the month, she didn’t have a fair return from so much work.

“we found out [que estávamos sendo enganadas] because we did shows every day, the days off were only on mondays and look at that. Every day we did shows and we saw that at the end of the month we received little. Like, like five thousand reais. He didn’t speak, but we knew it was about fifty thousand“, she said on the podcast podDelas.