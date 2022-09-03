Atheist, Danton Mello talks about role as medium Zé Arigó: ‘A mission’

In this week’s “Splash Interview”, Zeca Camargo spoke with actor Danton Mello, who is currently playing in theaters in a double role in “Predestinado”. In the film, Danton plays both the medium José Arigó, a miner of simple origin who he incorporated, for 20 years, as the spirit of a German doctor named Adolph Fritz, through whom he performed thousands of spiritual surgeries until he died, in a car accident. , in 1971.

Danton said that it was not easy to accept this challenge, even because of his personal beliefs. “Throughout adolescence I moved away from religions, became a skeptical guy and an atheist,” he said. This led him to wonder if he was the right person to embark on the film, directed by Gustavo Fernandez and which also features names such as Juliana Paes, Marco Ricca and Alexandre Borges in the cast.

Reading Jaqueline Vargas’ script (“Therapy Session”) had already been difficult. “When I get a script, I like to focus and read it all at once,” she explained. “And I couldn’t do this one: I read the first five and had a crying fit.”

I wondered if I would be able to tell this story. So I, who don’t believe that? But when I finished reading it, it was the story of an incredible man, with a fantastic message of generosity and love. And I took it as a mission.

‘I was afraid of sounding ridiculous’

After accepting the “mission”, Danton delved into the Arigó/Fritz universe to live two roles in one. The preparation included many books and reports from the time, as well as videos and conversations with the medium’s children.

“We also did a lot of voice, facial and body preparation. I stayed in Minas for 40 days, without going back to Rio, not even during my days off,” he said.

His biggest fear was falling into the cliché:

Arigo was very simple, humble. And when he was incorporated from Fritz he was a force, a rough, rough man. I really surrendered, and I was also very afraid of sounding caricatured.

‘Arigó would be loved and hated in the same way today’

Despite the spiritual theme, Danton only faced the challenge because at no point does the story try to impose religiosity on viewers.

“It’s not a film that teaches you. It just shows the mediumship of this man, who suffered a lot to accept it”, he explained.

He never understood what happened to him. When he accepted, it was just a tool for Fritz’s surgeries.

Zeca asked Danton what the public reaction to Zé Arigó would be like today. The actor imagines that the impact would be even greater.

Today there is a social network, internet, I think it would have a greater proportion. But he would be loved and hated alike.

‘The essence of all religion is love’

The film shows how Arigó suffered, in addition to mediumship, with persecution. He was a character who sold many newspapers—and was often a victim of sensationalism.

Arigo was persecuted, arrested, always surrounded by a lot of mistrust. He was loved and hated during the years he healed people.

A nonsense, says the atheist Danton, for any religion:

The essence of all religion is love. Persecuting someone for their religiosity is very sad. Arigo suffered a lot from this. We can get along very well believing in different things, but human beings are crazy.

With the movie in theaters, Danton says he’s happy with the result. “I never watch the movies I make, I’m very cri-cri. But I’ve seen this one a few times and I’m very proud,” he said.