Atlético-MG squad: without Allan, Cuca tests with Réver in the middle and Nacho among the reserves | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will have one more training session until the next game, against Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, on Sunday. Coach Cuca will make changes to the team, even due to the absences of Allan and Junior Alonso. On Thursday, the ge found that the tactical activity was of Réver used in a role similar to that of the first midfielder, and with Nacho Fernández in the reserve team.

Allan is suspended for the third yellow card. A more logical tactical design of the coach would be to keep a trio of midfielders with Jair as first midfielder, Nacho and Zaracho being the link midfielders. But there are chances of surprises. Réver tends to be a starter, but instead of replacing Alonso (also suspended), the captain will possibly be chosen more advanced, with Jemerson and Nathan Silva forming the back.

Nothing is closed, since the Rooster had training this Friday morning and there is the “ready” on Saturday, the day of the trip to Goiânia. But the tests carried out by Cuca indicate that Nacho will continue as an option for the second half.

Atlético-GO beat São Paulo 3-1 in the Sul-Americana, on Thursday. Performance observed by Cuca’s coaching staff, and which, naturally, has an impact on Galo’s preparation for the match.

Another situation found by the report involves Atlético’s offensive formation to face Dragon. Hulk and Keno will start, and the left winger will return to the formation, as he was a reserve against América-MG. The question is on the right. Despite Pavón and Ademir vying for the position, there is a chance that Eduardo Sasha will be chosen to act alongside Hulk.

Probable Athletic: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jemerson (Nacho) and Arana; Réver, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Pavón or Sasha), Hulk and Keno.

Atlético’s medical department has three guaranteed absences for Cuca. Otávio (who would be Allan’s successor) has a more serious muscle injury in his thigh. As well as attacking midfielder Pedrinho, who could miss the rest of the season. Finally, Igor Rabello is also out of the games, due to a knee injury.

Striker Alan Kardec, who was coming into the games and scored important goals, suffered hip problems before the game against América-MG. Recovered he trained this Friday. Who will return to the list is forward Eduardo Vargas, away from the last three matches still because of the expulsion against Palmeiras.

