Attack on Cristina Kirchner is ‘alert for what could happen in Brazil’, says Lula | Elections 2022 in Maranhão

Former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (2nd) that the attack on Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, on Thursday night (1st) should serve as a an “alert to what can happen in Brazil”.

Cristina Kirchner was the victim of an approach with a pistol on Thursday night in Buenos Aires. The assailant, a 35-year-old Brazilian, pointed the gun at Kirchner’s face, but the pistol did not fire (see details below).

“I think common sense indicates that we have to take this as a warning. Common sense indicates that we need to be alert to what can happen in Brazil, because we have seen it every single day in the press, we have read , seen on television, an insinuation. And whoever makes an insinuation can fulfill what he is promising”, said Lula.

The PT candidate did not name the author of the “insinuations” cited in the statement – ​​but then criticized the re-election candidate and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“All of us who are politicians have to be aware of the violence provoked by those who do not know how to live democratically,” Lula said.

The statements were made during a campaign event in São Luís, in which Lula was questioned on the subject by a journalist. After the interview, the presidential candidate participated in a public rally.

2 of 3 Thousands of people gathered this Friday (2) at Maria Aragão square, in São Luís, for Lula’s rally — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Thousands of people gathered this Friday (2) at Maria Aragão square, in São Luís, for Lula’s rally — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Candidates comment on attack

Other presidential candidates also echoed the attack on Cristina Kirchner this Friday, at campaign events and on social media.

President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro, said at an event in Rio Grande do Sul that he “regrets” the attack on the Argentine vice.

“I already sent a note. I’m sorry. Now, when I was stabbed, there were people who were excited around. I’m sorry, there are already people who want to put this problem on my account. And the aggressor there, I’m glad I didn’t know handle a weapon. If I knew, I would be successful in the attempt”, he declared.

Planalto candidates condemn attack on Cristina Kirchner: ‘fascist’, ‘blind radicalism’

3 of 3 Infographic shows the attack against Cristina Kirchner — Photo: Juan Silva/Editorai de Arte g1 Infographic shows the attack against Cristina Kirchner — Photo: Juan Silva/Editorai de Arte g1