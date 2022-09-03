August’s best-selling cars: VW Gol loses the lead and Jeep Renegade follows poorly among SUVs | Marketplace

Among the best-selling SUVs of the month, a category that already represents almost 45% of the country’s total sales, the Chevrolet Tracker took the lead with 6,708 units, ranking ninth overall. Soon after came the Volkswagen T-Cross, with 6,194 sales (10th overall), and the Hyundai Cretewith 5,806 (11th place).

The negative highlight among SUVs was the Jeep Renegade, market leader in 2021, which sold 4,654 units in August. It currently occupies only sixth place among utilities and 14th in the general ranking.

At that time of last year, the model was the clear leader among SUVs, with 54,170 sales. In 2022, there are 33,795 registrations so far and sixth place in the accumulated for the year. The leader until August is the T-Cross, with 42,598 units.

In relation to the month of July, the main highlight among the ten best sellers is the return of Renault Kwidwhich occupies the eighth place, with 6,829 copies – a jump of four positions and more than 2,000 more cars with license plates.

According to Fenabrave, Brazil sold 194,142 cars in August, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, growth of 14.8% compared to the 169,088 sold in July. In comparison with August last year, which registered 158,489 registrations, the increase was 22.5%.

In the year, however, the country has a negative balance: 1,214,636 units in 2022, compared to 1,327,486 in 2021, a drop of 8.5%.

August’s best-selling vehicles

Modellicense plates
1st Fiat Strada14,157
2nd Volkswagen Gol11,719
3rd Hyundai HB2010,919
4th Chevrolet Onix9,821
5th Chevrolet Onix Plus8,968
6th Fiat Mobi7,613
7th Fiat Argo7,594
8th Renault Kwid6,829
9th Chevrolet Tracker6,708
10th Volkswagen T-Cross6,194
11th Hyundai Crete5,806
12th Volkswagen Voyage5,564
13th Jeep Compass5,284
14th Fiat Pulse4,771
15th Jeep Renegade4,654
16th Fiat Toro4,290
17th Nissan Kicks4,250
18th Toyota Hilux3,979
19th Fiat Cronos3,757
20th Toyota Corolla3,386
21st Volkswagen Nivus3,380
22nd Toyota Corolla Cross3,250
23rd Volkswagen Saveiro2,836
24th Peugeot 2082,825
25th Jeep Commander2,338
26th Toyota Yaris Hatch2,235
27th Chevrolet S102,115
28th Renault Duster2,087
29th Honda City2,084
30° Citroen C4 Cactus1,983
31st Fiat Fiorino1,897
32nd Volkswagen Taos1,667
33° Chevrolet Spin1,515
34th Honda City Hatch1,504
35th Ford Ranger1,371
36th Mitsubishi L2001,284
37th Toyota SW41,221
38° Caoa Chery Tiggo 81,188
39th Toyota Yaris Sedan1,174
40th Renault Oroch1,134
41st Renault Master1,062
42nd Renault Sandero1,002
43rd Hyundai HB20S997
44° Caoa Chery Tiggo 7983
45th Peugeot Partner889
46° Chevrolet Cruze Sedan889
47° Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X763
48th Volkswagen Amarok719
49th Renault Logan687
50th Nissan Frontier600

