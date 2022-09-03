August’s best-selling cars: VW Gol loses the lead and Jeep Renegade follows poorly among SUVs | Marketplace

Among the best-selling SUVs of the month, a category that already represents almost 45% of the country’s total sales, the Chevrolet Tracker took the lead with 6,708 units, ranking ninth overall. Soon after came the Volkswagen T-Cross, with 6,194 sales (10th overall), and the Hyundai Cretewith 5,806 (11th place).
The negative highlight among SUVs was the Jeep Renegade, market leader in 2021, which sold 4,654 units in August. It currently occupies only sixth place among utilities and 14th in the general ranking.
At that time of last year, the model was the clear leader among SUVs, with 54,170 sales. In 2022, there are 33,795 registrations so far and sixth place in the accumulated for the year. The leader until August is the T-Cross, with 42,598 units.
Fiat Strada regained the lead in August, which was from the VW Gol in July — Photo: Disclosure
In relation to the month of July, the main highlight among the ten best sellers is the return of Renault Kwidwhich occupies the eighth place, with 6,829 copies – a jump of four positions and more than 2,000 more cars with license plates.
According to Fenabrave, Brazil sold 194,142 cars in August, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, growth of 14.8% compared to the 169,088 sold in July. In comparison with August last year, which registered 158,489 registrations, the increase was 22.5%.
In the year, however, the country has a negative balance: 1,214,636 units in 2022, compared to 1,327,486 in 2021, a drop of 8.5%.
August’s best-selling vehicles
|Model
|license plates
|1st Fiat Strada
|14,157
|2nd Volkswagen Gol
|11,719
|3rd Hyundai HB20
|10,919
|4th Chevrolet Onix
|9,821
|5th Chevrolet Onix Plus
|8,968
|6th Fiat Mobi
|7,613
|7th Fiat Argo
|7,594
|8th Renault Kwid
|6,829
|9th Chevrolet Tracker
|6,708
|10th Volkswagen T-Cross
|6,194
|11th Hyundai Crete
|5,806
|12th Volkswagen Voyage
|5,564
|13th Jeep Compass
|5,284
|14th Fiat Pulse
|4,771
|15th Jeep Renegade
|4,654
|16th Fiat Toro
|4,290
|17th Nissan Kicks
|4,250
|18th Toyota Hilux
|3,979
|19th Fiat Cronos
|3,757
|20th Toyota Corolla
|3,386
|21st Volkswagen Nivus
|3,380
|22nd Toyota Corolla Cross
|3,250
|23rd Volkswagen Saveiro
|2,836
|24th Peugeot 208
|2,825
|25th Jeep Commander
|2,338
|26th Toyota Yaris Hatch
|2,235
|27th Chevrolet S10
|2,115
|28th Renault Duster
|2,087
|29th Honda City
|2,084
|30° Citroen C4 Cactus
|1,983
|31st Fiat Fiorino
|1,897
|32nd Volkswagen Taos
|1,667
|33° Chevrolet Spin
|1,515
|34th Honda City Hatch
|1,504
|35th Ford Ranger
|1,371
|36th Mitsubishi L200
|1,284
|37th Toyota SW4
|1,221
|38° Caoa Chery Tiggo 8
|1,188
|39th Toyota Yaris Sedan
|1,174
|40th Renault Oroch
|1,134
|41st Renault Master
|1,062
|42nd Renault Sandero
|1,002
|43rd Hyundai HB20S
|997
|44° Caoa Chery Tiggo 7
|983
|45th Peugeot Partner
|889
|46° Chevrolet Cruze Sedan
|889
|47° Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X
|763
|48th Volkswagen Amarok
|719
|49th Renault Logan
|687
|50th Nissan Frontier
|600
