AUXÍLIO BRASIL: Government studies ANTICIPATING payment schedule in SEPTEMBER

O Ministry of Citizenship studies to anticipate the payment schedule of the Brazil aid In September. So far, transfers are scheduled to start on the 19th of this month.

The month of August was full of news for Auxílio Brasil. Upon approval of the PEC das Bondades, the minimum benefit of the program was increased from R$ 400 to R$ 600, the expanded payments will be made until December of this year.

In addition, more than 2.1 million families were included in the cash transfer program. It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of the year the Federal government released the complete Auxílio Brasil calendar.

However, in the last month, the transfers were made in advance. In this sense, considering the forecast for the new payments, the beneficiaries will be 40 days without receiving the benefit.

Thus, thinking about shortening this period, the Ministry of Citizenship admitted to having an interest in advancing the payment dates for the Brazil aid In September.

Who receives the Brazil Aid?

To be entitled to Auxílio Brasil, people must fit into the following situations:

Families in extreme poverty – monthly family income per person of up to R$ 105.00;

Families in poverty (provided that their members include pregnant or lactating women or people under 21 years of age) – monthly family income per person between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.00;

Families that have members enrolled in the Continuous Benefit Benefit (BPC/Loas), which pays a minimum wage (R$ 1,212.00) to people with disabilities and low-income seniors aged 65 and over;

Enroll in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

However, there are three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a CRAS for registration, without guarantee of

Auxílio Brasil payment schedule

Auxílio Brasil is distributed according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), disregarding the number after the hyphen. Check the dates below:

end of NIS September October November December 1 September 19 18/Oct nov/17 12/dec two 20/sep 19/Oct nov/18 13/dec 3 sep/21 20/Oct nov/21 14/dec 4 22/Sep 21/Oct nov/22 15/dec 5 23/Sep 24/Oct nov/23 16/dec 6 26/sep 25/Oct nov/24 19/dec 7 27/sep 26/Oct nov/25 20/dec 8 28/sept 27/Oct nov/28 21/dec 9 29/Sep 28/Oct 29/nov 22/dec 0 30/sep 31/Oct nov/30 December 23

How to check the payment date?

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil can consult the date of payment of the benefit:

By phone:

The beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship’s telephone number 121;

In addition, the beneficiary can also call the Caixa service center, by phone 111.

By apps:

First, in the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS);

Finally, in the Caixa Tem app (available for free download for Android and iOS).