Auxílio Brasil payment schedule may be brought forward in September

The payment schedule for Brazil aid in August it was scheduled to start on the 18th. However, the Federal Government anticipated it, and the benefit began to be paid on the 9th of August.

Thus, speculation has arisen whether this month the calendar will be brought forward again, but there has not yet been any official announcement about this possibility. So far, the September calendar is scheduled to be paid from the 19th for NIS registrants with end 1.

Minister Ronaldo Vieira commented on the program A Voz do Brasil about the government’s interest in bringing forward the other calendars until the end of the year. Therefore, there is a great chance that the new September calendar will be announced soon.

While the new payment schedule is not announced, the dates already announced will continue to apply. Check out:

end of NIS payment dates 1 September 19 two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 26 7 September 27 8 September 28 9 September 29 0 September 30th

Remembering that the value of Auxílio Brasil is currently R$600, and the increase of R$200 will be maintained until the end of the year.

How to check payments?

The consultation can be made by telephone, through the number 121 of the Ministry of Citizenship, or through the 111, from the Caixa’s Call Center.

Another possibility is consultation through applications:

Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS);

Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS).

Who is entitled to Auxílio Brasil in September?

Citizens registered in CadÚnico and with updated personal data are entitled to the benefit. In addition, it is necessary to fit into poverty situations, that is, to have a monthly family income of R$105.00 to R$210.00, or Extreme Poverty, with a monthly family income of up to R$105.00.

There are also two ways to automatically be accepted into this social program:

He was already a beneficiary of Bolsa Família;

He was enrolled in CadÚnico, but did not benefit from Bolsa Família. However, in this case, the beneficiary goes to the waiting list.

Remembering that, to fit the requirements, the family must have one of the following members: