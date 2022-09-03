Bank of America raises Brazilian GDP forecast to 3.25%

O bank of america (BofA), one of the largest banks in the United States, increased the projection for the growth of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022 from 2.5% to 3.25%, according to a report published this Thursday, 1st.

The revision was made after Brazil’s GDP increased 1.2% in the 2nd quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, according to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) also this Thursday.

BofA stated that the result was above the bank’s expectations, for growth of 1.1%. The institution declared that the pace was maintained in the 2nd quarter, and that Brazil has the “resilience” of the service sector.

According to the financial entity, Brazilian economic activity started 2022 at a “strong pace”, despite the initial negative impact of the Ômicron coronavirus variant.

Brazilian GDP on the rise

The IBGE announced that Brazil’s GDP increased by 1.2% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the previous period.

In the last 12 months, the indicator registers a high of 2.6% and, in the year, a gain of 2.5%. In the first quarter of the year, the index had 1% growth. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase released this Thursday was 3.2%.