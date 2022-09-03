Bankers sign agreements with banks

As a result of tough negotiations that lasted two and a half months, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement for the banking category and the Collective Bargaining Agreements (ACTs) of Banco do Brasil employees and Caixa Econômica Federal employees were signed this Friday (2 ), at 12 pm, in São Paulo.

The new CCT, which was approved on Thursday night (9/1) in assemblies held by unions of the category across the country, will be in force until August 31, 2024. For 2022, it brings an 8% readjustment in salaries, 10% increase in food vouchers (VA) and meal vouchers (VR), in addition to an additional R$ 1,000.00 in food vouchers, to be credited until October 2022. The proposal also provides for a 13% readjustment for the additional portion of Profit Sharing (PLR) this year and, for 2023, a real increase of 0.5% (INPC + 0.5%) for salaries, PLR, VA/VR and other economic clauses. (read more about the agreement).

“Few tables have a representation and unity as large as this one, which allows us to debate and advance in claims that meet the aspirations of the category”, said the president of the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Branch (Contraf-CUT) and coordinator of the National Command. dos Bancários, Juvandia Moreira.

“There were intense negotiations for more than two months, on claims that came directly from our bases, which participated in the construction of the draft through the National Consultation and conferences held by unions and federations in their bases”, said the president of the Bank Workers Union. of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and also coordinator of the National Command of Bank Employees, Ivone Silva. “Our negotiations serve as an example for other categories. Unfortunately, few are able to negotiate in this way with the employer representation”, she added.

For Juvandia, the advances with the clauses on telework and also on sexual harassment and moral harassment deserve to be highlighted in the new Convention. “This negotiating table is important for the category, but also for society, as it advances in topics that are relevant to the group of workers and to the whole country”, he said.

The president of Contraf-CUT also considers that it was important to advance in the readjustments of food and meal vouchers and the PLR. “Certainly, the salary readjustment could also be better, since the profits and profitability of the banks grow much above inflation, but we need to analyze the result of the campaign taking into account the conjuncture of attacks on workers’ rights, with irreducible banks. The private ones supported by a government that only benefits the business class and the public following the guidelines of this same government, which wants to take away our rights at any cost,” she said.

collective agreements

The new Collective Bargaining Agreements (ACTs) for employees of Banco do Brasil, Banco do Nordeste do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal employees for Caixa employees were also approved on Thursday (1), at meetings held across the country. .

Cashier

The ACT for Caixa employees provides for the maintenance of all rights and brings important advances, such as the telework agreement and the creation of a group to discuss working conditions (read more about Caixa’s ACT).

“We didn’t have the telework agreement and the employees were vulnerable. We also won cost aid and workday control for workers who are teleworking, so that employees do not have to bear the costs and do not have to be available to Caixa 24 hours a day”, said the coordinator of the Executive Committee. of Caixa Employees (CEE), Clotário Cardoso. “Another important point was the working group on working conditions. Working conditions at Caixa are very bad for workers, with imposition of unattainable targets, moral and sexual harassment”, he added.

Bank of Brazil

In addition to maintaining rights, the new ACT for Banco do Brasil employees also achieved important advances for workers, the main one being the revision of the PIP table, from the Banco do Brasil Employees Pension Fund (Previ), which will impact more resources for the retirement of BB workers (read more about BB’s ACT).

“In the ACT of Banco do Brasil, we brought a very important advance that has been demanded since 1998 in employee congresses, which is the possibility of changing the PIP table. It is an increase in the individual mathematical reserve, thinking about the future benefit”, explained the coordinator of the Company Committee of Employees of Banco do Brasil (CEBB), João Fukunaga. “We were also able to maintain rights. The Bank wanted to reduce the GDP (People Performance Management Program) evaluation cycle to a single semester and we did not accept it. However, it is important that BB bankers understand that we can only move forward and avoid this reduction due to the unity of the category, which negotiates at a single table, which brings together private and public banks. When BB refused to negotiate, the National Banking Command said that there would only be an agreement if Banco do Brasil gave up on withdrawing workers’ rights. And that’s what made the bank pull back and helped us overcome the GDP challenge”, he added.