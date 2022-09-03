Bia and Danilina win one more and go to the round of 16

Bia and Danilina have yet to lose sets at this US Open Photo: Brad Penner/USTA

New York (USA) – For the second time at this US Open, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina won a match in straight sets. This Friday, the Brazilian and the Kazakh surpassed the Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri and the Spanish Aliona Bolsova by 6/1 and 7/5 in 1h18 of dispute and guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Bia and Danilina are the 8 heads in New York and are eighth in the race for a spot in the WTA Finals. In addition, the 26-year-old from São Paulo started the tournament as 23rd in the ranking of doubles specialists and aims to be in the top 20 of both rankings. With 240 points already secured, she is tentatively entering this group. The current number 1 in Brazil is 15 in the world in singles.

Bia and Danilina’s next opponents in New York could be North American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia’s Ellen Perez, seeded 10 in the tournament, or young local guests Reese Brantmeier, 17, and Clervie Ngounoue, just 16. .

The first set was excellent for Bia and Danilina, who got three breaks and didn’t face break-points. They conceded just six points in service games. The partial was defined with a Kazakh return winner with the backhand against the Norwegian’s serve.

Bia and Danilina maintained the dominance of the actions at the beginning of the second set. They managed to break Eikkeri’s serve again and made it 4/1 on the scoreboard, but allowed it to equalize after the Kazakh was broken in the seventh game. Bia had a good performance in the returns and also in the disputes in the net at the end of the match and they managed to define the dispute in straight sets.