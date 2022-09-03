Bizarre elitism makes Lord Vinheteiro detonated on the web

Last Wednesday night (31), the Brazilian pianist and musician, Fabrício André Bernard Di Paolo, known on the networks as Lord Vinheteiro, published on his Twitter that as long as “the rich were learning to invest, the poor were playing video games and having 10 children”.

The rich are not rich for nothing, he studied, deprived himself of a lot and focused on learning to invest. The poor, on the other hand, flew a kite, played a lot of video games, earned minimum wage, listened to funk and had 10 children. Today, he blames the rich for his bad situation. As they say… life is made of choices! — Lord Vinheteiro (@Vinheteiro) September 1, 2022

In the afternoon of this Friday (2), after the repercussion that involved his name, the pianist again went public and I continue the previous tweet, again saying that “the rich, the richer, the more he works. And what does the poor man complain about every day that he is working”.

The rich, the richer, the harder they work to maintain their wealth.

The poor, on the other hand, complains every day that they are working. Also, he is always resting and doesn’t look for anything else to do in his spare time, because he has this job, and he never thanks his boss for having it. — Lord Vinheteiro (@Vinheteiro) September 2, 2022

After the elitist speech, netizens detonated Vinheteiro and asked the web to stop giving voice to “that kind of person” questioning Youtuber about how to survive on just one salary. The word “Vinheteiro” ended up on Twitter’s trending topics, ranking the most mentioned words on the platform.

Check out some answers:

Here’s one of the biggest bullshit I’ve ever read in my entire life: This pig caricature of Brazil only exists in the imagination of those who have never known the reality of their country pic.twitter.com/KLioHDTJUK — Felipe Castanhari (@FeCastanhari) September 2, 2022

“Work” of the rich: investing, air conditioning, ordering, etc.

“Work” for the poor: Hot sun, public transport, lifting weights, putting up with the boss, etc. Still have to hear that it’s not right when you want to rest — Fred 🦊 (@Frederico_sts) September 2, 2022

Imagine looking in the mirror and seeing Lord Handjob. They say that in the long run, the most common symptom is to become a fascist’s puppet and repeat colonialist discourse on twitter. I keep thinking about the ‘choices’ that people who were born in environments of misery have in life. pic.twitter.com/jOzwzGhmRM — Lucas Silveira ✨ #VTQMV (@lucasfresno) September 2, 2022

Here you are wrong. The poor are only poor because they were born poor, subject to being thrown as scum, poorly educated and revolted against those who have power. Poor people can’t do any of that, because they didn’t even have an education, they had to work, earn little and there’s no money left to invest. — Rodrigo Gonçalves (@15digo) September 1, 2022

This comment demonstrates that your level of social empathy and your ability to see how complex reality is is outdated. Worse still, your speech authorizes violence and reinforces the cycle you criticize. When you let go of your limited perspective, you’ll understand. — Alvorinho (@AlchaarAlvaro) September 1, 2022

Bolsonaro working 28 years in the National Congress and buying 107 apartments. 51 apartments for 25 million reais in LIVE money with a current salary of 22 thousand reais net. Did you deprive yourself of a lot? pic.twitter.com/bNI14HvNAX — Robert Antonny⚖️🩺🧑‍⚕️ (@robertantonny) September 1, 2022

The rich are not rich for nothing, he inherited, exploited and appropriated the result of other people’s work by paying the minimum necessary The poor, also known as workers, were, are and will be exploited Today, the fault of the poor being poorer and poorer is the rich wanting to be richer and richer. — Thiago ☭ (@vaza_genocida) September 1, 2022

