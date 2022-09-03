Bizarre elitism makes Lord Vinheteiro detonated on the web

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment

Lord Vinheteiro is a Brazilian pianist, broadcaster, YouTuber and musician. Photo/Reproduction

Last Wednesday night (31), the Brazilian pianist and musician, Fabrício André Bernard Di Paolo, known on the networks as Lord Vinheteiro, published on his Twitter that as long as “the rich were learning to invest, the poor were playing video games and having 10 children”.

In the afternoon of this Friday (2), after the repercussion that involved his name, the pianist again went public and I continue the previous tweet, again saying that “the rich, the richer, the more he works. And what does the poor man complain about every day that he is working”.

After the elitist speech, netizens detonated Vinheteiro and asked the web to stop giving voice to “that kind of person” questioning Youtuber about how to survive on just one salary. The word “Vinheteiro” ended up on Twitter’s trending topics, ranking the most mentioned words on the platform.
Check out some answers:
