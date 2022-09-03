Black Pantera pays tribute to Elza Soares in a show with a fusion of metal and punk when opening Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Diversity is a flag defended by Rock in Rio. Not by chance, the Minas Gerais band Black Pantera was chosen to open the 2022 edition of the festival – not only for the intrinsic anti-racist discourse of their compositions, but for the characteristic crossover of the group – a style that mixes genres such as metal and punk in a sound mass with a background. melodic.

Punctually at 2:55 pm, the trio from Uberaba – formed by Charles Gama, Chaene da Gama and Rodrigo “Pancho” Augusto – took the Sunset Stage and played the first chords of “Padrão é o caralho”. It didn’t take much more to win over the audience, already delivered at that point.

“Mocha”, “Godzilla” and “Shit the fuck” followed. The three paved the way for “Fire on the racists”, one of the highlights of the performance.

During the entire presentation of just under an hour, all the typical traditions of metal shows were fulfilled – roda-punks and direct interaction between the audience and the band, especially when guitarist and vocalist Charles came down from the stage towards the audience.

In addition, throughout the performance, the audience directed insults at the current president.

The show also had the participation of Devotos – seminal punk group from Pernambuco. Together, the bands played “De Andada”, “Eu tem hurry”, “Abre a roda” and “Fé Excess”.

Near the end, the two groups paid tribute to Elza Soares playing a heavy version of “A carne”.

At 3:50 pm, Black Pantera ended the show with “Boto pra fuder”.

It was the beginning of Rock in Rio 2022.