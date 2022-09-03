Bolsonaro is booed and cheered before Grêmio game

President went to RS to attend the Expointer Fair, in the interior of the State; watched the game alongside Mourão

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attended the game between Grêmio and Vila Nova on Friday night (September 2, 2022), at Estádio Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS). Earlier, Bolsonaro announced that he was going to the game during a trip to the Expointer Fair, in the municipality of Esteio. “Grêmio has to go up for the good of Brazilian football”he said.

On social media, images circulated of the public booing the president before the start of the match, which started at 9:30 pm. You can also hear screams of “myth” and applause for the Chief Executive.

Watch (1min2s):

In other images, the Chief Executive appears greeting fans. Watch (1min42s):

Bolsonaro watched the match alongside Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans-RS). Mourão is Bolsonaro’s candidate for the State Senate.

In this year’s elections, he was replaced by the former Minister of Defense and Civil House and former special adviser to Bolsonaro’s cabinet, General Braga Netto (PL), who takes over as a candidate for vice in the electoral dispute.

During Expointer, Bolsonaro told journalists that he would represent Grêmio coach Renato Portaluppi, who “unfortunately” would not be present.