Bolsonaro says taxing profits and dividends will finance Brazil Aid of R$600 in 2023

Isac Nóbrega/PR

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Thursday, 1st, in a sabbath on RedeTv! and, on the spot, suggested that the maintenance of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 for next year could occur as long as the National Congress approve taxation of profits and dividends. “The minister Paulo Guedes told me that the R$ 600 is guaranteed starting next year because we are going to tax profits and dividends for those who earn more than R$ 400 thousand per month. People don’t pay any tax on it. So this fiscal space of this taxation, which I’m sure Congress will collaborate with us, you can make the R$ 600 definitive and, even more, you can make a correction in the income tax table”, he explained. The measure is a priority for the federal government, since both the President of the Republic and the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, have already expressed their views on the continuity of the amount paid to the beneficiaries. The latter even stressed that extending the state of calamity, if the war in Ukraine continues for the next few months, is an alternative to guaranteeing goodwill.