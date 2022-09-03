Botafogo’s new 9, Tiquinho was compared to Hulk in Portugal | botafogo

Botafogo’s new hope for goals, Tiquinho Soares will try to repeat in Brazil the success he made in Portugal. When he was the top scorer at Porto, the new shirt 9 alvinegro was compared to Hulk, ace of Atlético-MG who also shone with the shirt of the European club.

The association happened because of the style of play, but also because of the origins of the two strikers, both born in the state of Paraíba. On the field, Tiquinho showed a style of play close to the number 7 of Galo, finisher and body clashes, despite his different physical size.

Qualities that the Botafogo fan is eager to see in favor of the club. Recovered from a muscle injury, Tiquinho Soares was released by doctors and had a week to get back in shape. The expectation is that the new 9 will play against Fortaleza, next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), away from home, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. There is an expectation that he will start playing.

With no space in a big club in Brazil at the beginning of his career, Tiquinho crossed the Atlantic Ocean to make his career take off. It was in Portugal that the Brazilian showed the qualities of a striker of physical strength and good stature to hold the ball in the attack and finish the plays. Features that caught the attention of the Brazilian team in 2017.

– I need to have a pivot option in the front. Soares was close to being called up because he is a pivot. I don’t hide names. Sylvinho went to see it, I watched games. Are you a goalscorer in Portugal? So let’s follow up – revealed coach Tite to the gein season.

There were four seasons in Porto after an outstanding debut in the first division with Vitória de Guimarães. In total, 53 goals were scored in the Portuguese elite, in addition to another 16 in the country’s Serie B.

