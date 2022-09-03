Bragantino vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Bragantino and Palmeiras enter the field this Saturday night, at 7 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. ge follows the game in real time – click here to follow the bids, with exclusive videos.

Bragantino goes to the confrontation in a bad phase: they haven’t won for four games and ended the month of August without any victory. With that, it occupies the 11th position of the Brazilian Championship, with 31 points. To reconnect with the positive results, the team will need to reverse a bad record against the opponent in the year – in three games so far, there were two defeats and a draw against Verdão.

There are nine games unbeaten and owner of the best campaign as a visitor, Palmeiras enters the field looking to at least maintain the advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão. Verdão opens the round seven points ahead of Fluminense, current vice-leader. After this Saturday’s confrontation, the team starts to work thinking about the Libertadores semifinal, against Athletico, in the middle of the week. Therefore, Abel Ferreira can make changes to the starting lineup.

Streaming: Premiere (for all Brazil), with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Aleandre Lozetti and Zé Roberto.

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

In search of a victory after more than a month – the last one was the 1-0 against Juventude, on July 31 –, Bragantino will have only one absence to face the leader Palmeiras: striker Carlos Eduardo, who belongs to the capital club. With that, Alerrandro should join the team.

After having tested a different formation against Corinthians in the last round, with four midfielders, coach Maurício Barbieri should return to the most used formation, with three forwards, with the return of Helinho in the place of Eric Ramires. Shirt 11 is available after suspension due to absence.

Who is out: Carlos Eduardo (belongs to Palmeiras).

hanging: Maurício Barbieri, Raul, Alerrandro, Carlos Eduardo, Léo Realpe, Luan Cândido and Sorriso.

Probable starting lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro.

palm trees – Coach: Abel Ferreira

Without Raphael Veiga, who is recovering from a right ankle injury with an eye on the midweek clash for Libertadores, Abel Ferreira should promote changes in relation to the team that faced Athletico on Tuesday.

Midfielder Danilo and attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa return to the team after serving a suspension for the South American tournament. Besides them, Bruno Tabata can win a chance and be Raphael Veiga’s replacement. Another possibility is to keep López in charge of the attack.

Who is out: Raphael Veiga (right ankle sprain) and Jailson (transition after right knee surgery).

hanging: Gustavo Gómez, Gabriel Menino, Rony, López, Abel Ferreira (coach), Vítor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant).

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata (López); Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

