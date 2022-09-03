Brands take roller coaster, Ferris wheel and more

This is the online version for this Friday’s edition (02/09) of the Mídia e Marketing newsletter. Do you want to subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them in your email? Register here. Those who subscribe to UOL also receive 10 exclusive newsletters.

Rock in Rio is back today (2) after a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The public will follow more than 500 hours of entertainment in the City of Rock, and there will be several marketing actions from more than 40 sponsoring and supporting brands of the ninth Brazilian edition of the festival.

With all tickets sold, it is estimated that more than 700 thousand people will pass through the Olympic Park, in Rio de Janeiro, during the seven days of the event. In addition to the shows and gifts distributed by the brands, fans will be able to venture into rides similar to those found in an amusement park, such as zip lines, Ferris wheel and roller coaster. Those who are not in Rio will be able to follow the event in a special action in the metaverse.

Check out the marketing actions of some other sponsoring brands of this year’s Rock in Rio event:

Coke

Coca-Cola, which sponsors Rock in Rio for the seventh time, will be doubly present at the festival: in the metaverse and in the physical space. Those who are far from the City of Rock will be able to enjoy the Rock in Verse, created in partnership with Fortnite, which will have 12 special experiences designed for the festival. To participate, gamers will need to access the game’s creative mode and enter Rock in Verse code number 12: 1795-5503-2935.

Those who are physically present at the event will see the launch of the Coke Studio project in Brazil. Johnny Hooker, Gabilly, Vitão, Grag Queen, Davi Kneip, Ruby, WD, FBC, Batekoo, Rapha Lima, Hitmakers and Felipe Mar are some of the attractions already confirmed for the space.

“Music territory has always made a lot of sense for the brand. They are believable and authentic spaces. But how can we do that to be relevant to the new generation?”, says Adriana knackfuss, leader of the Coca-Cola brand in Latin America, in an exclusive interview with UOL Mídia e Marketing. “So we came to the action within the metaverse and the launch of Coke Studio, which is a proposal to promote musical meetings, in general, of emerging artists. We will only officially present the initiative in Brazil in 2023, but we had Rock in Rio and we couldn’t miss the opportunity to launch the concept here.”

The partnership with DJ Marshmello, who goes up on the Mundo Stage this Saturday (3), generated the limited edition of Coca-Cola Creations watermelon and strawberry flavor. Consumers who buy the product at the festival will receive a personalized cup from the partnership.

Itaú Unibanco

Master sponsor of Rock in Rio for the sixth edition, the bank will have a partnership with TikTok to hold Arena Itaú. The space will feature artists such as Mc Dricka, Pedro Sampaio and Ananda. The shows will be broadcast in real time through Itaú’s social media profiles. In the VIP area, Igão and Mítico, the duo that runs the podcast Podpah, will interview celebrities. The bank will also bring its traditional Ferris wheel to the event.

Heineken

Heineken, which sponsors Rock in Rio for the fifth consecutive year, will offer the public another edition of its already traditional zip line: fans will be able to fly over the City of Rock in a 200-meter jump. Another novelty of this edition is the opening of the brand’s lounge, next to the Mundo Stage, for all those present. The company’s estimate is to sell 1.3 million liters of draft beer at the festival.

In all its activations, the brand wants to reinforce its commitment to sustainability. The flagship of this initiative is the implementation of an “urban microforest”, in an area of ​​900 square meters, inside the event.

The space, developed in partnership with rapper Brisa Flow and a pool of indigenous artists, will feature species native to the Atlantic Forest and will allow the public to take a risk in composing music from the interaction with the various species of plants installed in the place.

nature

In line with the search for a more sustainable future, Natura wants to raise the question of the importance of the engagement of Amazônia Viva. And this is precisely the theme of Nave, an attraction created in partnership with the festival, which aims to show an Amazon that speaks in the first person, plural, feminine, contemporary, ancestral and peripheral, and that overflows art and culture.

The brand will also take to the festival the Portal Natura, signed by the architect Marko Brajovic: an immersive experience about the forest — and, of course, a company store, where the public can try and buy the brand’s products.

Volkswagen

Co-sponsor of the Sunset stage, Volkswagen will have its own interactive three-story stand. The 450-square-meter space will have the automaker’s models on display, in addition to explaining how the “Way To Zero” strategy will work, the brand’s strategy that aims to neutralize carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

Tim

Tim debuts as an official sponsor of the festival with the promise of promoting the “first 5G music event in history”. The brand’s stand will have as its main bet an attraction with virtual reality glasses, which will take people in a suspended structure for an overflight through the Olympic Park. The operator also announced the installation of 35 antennas to improve connectivity and customer experience at the event.

Ipiranga

If the zip line doesn’t bring enough adventure to consumers, the Ipiranga gas station network is betting on a special roller coaster, with two toys. The project was curated by Stock Car drivers César Ramos and Thiago Camilo.

Those who want can still take a “ride” with the brand: a bus line that will operate during all days of the event, with the route Shopping Rio Design Barra/Cidade do Rock (round trip). To get a seat, the customer will exchange points from the brand loyalty program for seats.

Gerdau

Gerdau is the steel supplier for the scenography of the festival’s main stage — the biggest of all editions to date, with 30 meters high, 104 meters wide and 200 tons of steel.

Those who visit the brand’s main stand at the event will find a steel replica of the stage, two meters high. There, the public can simulate a rock band performing. You will then receive an edited video of the experience by email.

Special flavors

Rock in Rio is also an opportunity for brands to present their releases.

Doritos will showcase its new pizza flavor on festival days, in addition to offering holography shows in the brand’s space. Another sponsor that intends to hook the consumer by the stomach is the Kit Kat brand, with two launches: the Tequila Sunrise and Sex on the Beach flavors.