Brazil beats Canada in the opening of the Copa America de Basketball | basketball

Supported by the crowd – who attended the Geraldão gymnasium in Recife -, Brazil debuted with victory in the Copa América de Basquete by beating Canada by 72 to 63, on the night of this Friday . The result leaves the team at the top of group A alongside Colombia, who also beat Uruguay in the morning. Furthermore, ends the bad streak of three consecutive defeats by the World Cup qualifiers.

The match was marked by balance, especially in the third and fourth quarters. In the latter, the selection grew, after a period of instability, the three-pointers fell – mainly with Yago and Lucas Dias – and the victory came. Yago was the team’s top scorer with 13 points. Dalano Banton was the top scorer of the game, with 20.

The next Brazilian opponent is the Colombian team, this Saturday, at 8:10 pm (with Sportv broadcast). The Canadians face the Uruguayans a little earlier, at 17:40.

Yago in action during Brazil vs Canada

Brazil entered the court with Marcelinho Huertas, Didi Louzada, Georginho, Lucas Dias and Felício. The match started balanced, but the Brazilian defense hit their heads at times, mainly in the pick and roll, giving space for infiltrations of the Canadian team.

The selection also struggled with the perimeter shots, hitting just one of five – with Didi (see the video below), who set fire to the Geraldão gymnasium. He and Huertas commanded a 17-15 victory in the fourth with five points each.

1st quarter: Didi puts a three-pointer for Brazil. 10 x 7

The beginning of the second quarter had Brazil working the ball well, but hesitating when it came to shooting. After Georginho landed a three-pointer and Yago made a nice layup in the transition, the team loosened up more and gained confidence.

The Canadians threatened reaction at times and were a few points away from equalizing, but missed shots without marking – there were 16 attempts out of three and only one hit. Yago took responsibility and a ball from Mendl’s perimeter at the end gave Brazil peace of mind to go into the break, winning 32-24.

Yago in action during Brazil x Canada, for the America's Basketball Cup

The game seemed under control at the start of the third quarter, with good plays from Georginho and Marcelinho Huertas, but a sequence of errors and quick transitions from the Canadian team complicated the situation. Canada turned it to 42-41 with a layup and a foul suffered by Jahvon Henry-Blair, who hit the free throw.

The crowd felt the blow, but grew again along with the selection, which went into the last period with a 50-46 victory.

3rd quarter: Kalif Young dunks on the airlift! 41 x 37

The offensive rebounds kept Canada as a threat in the last quarter and generated another turn for 52 to 50. From there, the teams exchanged leads on the scoreboard, with each point being much celebrated by the crowd.

But that’s when the threes started to drop. Mainly with Yago and Lucas Dias, who were decisive for Brazil to control the score and come out with the victory. The advantage reached 11 points and ended in 72 to 63 for the selection.

In the same group, Colombia beat Uruguay, by former coach of the Brazilian team Rubén Magnano, by 70 to 64. The young Uruguayan point guard Agustin Ubal left the bench to be the scorer of the match, with 27 points, while, on the side, Colombian, center Jaime Echenique and center Juan Tello were the highest scorers, with 17 each.

Former coach of Brazil, Rubén Magnano leads Uruguay in the Copa América de Basketball, in Recife

US loses to Mexico

Always considered favorites for the title, the United States debuted with a 73-67 defeat to Mexico. With no NBA stars – just a few former League players like Norris Cole (Miami Heat), Jodie Meeks (Lakers) and Patrick McCaw ( Warriors) – , the Americans had poor use of the perimeter (8 out of 30, for 26.7%) and many possession errors (18).

The Mexican Paul Stoll was the scorer, with 15 points, in addition to 9 assists and four steals. On the US side, Jeremy Pargo scored 14 points and 6 assists.

Another game in the same group, Venezuela vs Panama, would be the first match on Friday, but it ended up being rescheduled for 10:40 pm.