Brazil records 131 new deaths from Covid; moving average continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (2) 131 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,334 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 124, matching the trademark on June 22 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -19% indicating downtrend for the 18th straight day.

Paraná did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Friday. Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Sergipe and Tocantins did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 13,180 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,505,351 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 19,893. The variation was +26% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Rising (3 states): RR, RJ, PA

RR, RJ, PA In stability (6 states and the DF): AM, PE, CE, DF, TO, RO, RS

AM, PE, CE, DF, TO, RO, RS Falling (16 states): AC, AP, AL, MA, SE, PB, RN, GO, ES, PI, SP, BA, MS, MT, SC, MG

AC, AP, AL, MA, SE, PB, RN, GO, ES, PI, SP, BA, MS, MT, SC, MG Not disclosed (1 state): PR

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).