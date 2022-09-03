Brazilian teams add up to BRL 288 million in Libertadores 2022 prizes

With a wide sporting domain, Brazilian teams accumulate US$ 55 million (R$ 288 million) in Libertadores prizes. This amount should jump to US$ 71 million (R$ 372 million) as it is almost certain that the champion will be national. Flamengo is practically in the final after thrashing Velez Sarsfield away from home, Athletico-PR and Palmeiras are vying for a spot in the decision.

If the Brazilian final is confirmed, the national teams will keep 40% of the money allocated to clubs in Libertadores. In total, the competition distributes US$ 174 million.

The three Brazilian semifinalists, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Athletico, have each secured US$9 million (R$47 million). Whoever reaches the final is already guaranteed another US$ 6 million, which is the runner-up prize. The champion earns $16 million.

It can be said that there is a concentration of money from Libertadores in national clubs, even because Conmebol favors larger amounts for the final stages. But the amount paid to the country corresponds to the size of the Brazilian market for competition.

The confederation gets around 40% of the revenue from broadcasting rights from the sale of Libertadores to Brazil. So much so that there is a separate bid for the country in relation to other nations. And Conmebol doesn’t have a revenue division by market importance as happens, for example, with the Champions League.

The president of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Dominguez, has already announced that there should be a new adjustment of the Libertadores awards for 2023, when a new rights contract begins. The bid for Brazil was won by ESPN and Paramount on TV Fechada, and by Globo on TV Aberta.

When he was in Brazil, Dominguez was not worried about the country’s dominance in the competition. He stated that it is usual for teams from one country to have control over the championship for a decade, as has happened before with Argentines.

The scenario is quite different nowadays because Brazilian teams took off from the rest of the continent in economic terms. There is no comparison between the investment of Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG even in relation to teams like River Plate and Boca Juniors.