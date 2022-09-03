BRL 50 million buys Lewis Hamilton car or CR7 yacht

The Mega-Sena draws this Saturday (3) six dozen that can give R$ 50 million to the lucky person who eventually guesses the numbers alone.

The money already comes with tax deducted, so the R$50 million will actually be deposited in a bank account — or more than one, if more people get it right.

If there is only one lucky person, what can he do with so much money? O UOL gives some tips on how to spend that money.

Lewis Hamilton car

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has a car with a 7.0 engine V8 capable of generating 425 hp, with a four-speed manual gearbox.

It’s the Shelby Cobra 427, with a steering wheel made of wood. There are only 998 units produced worldwide, and the vehicle is valued at R$ 25 million.

With Mega-Sena money, you could even buy two of the cars.

Mansion Cristiano Ronaldo has his eye on

Luxurious penthouse interior that player Cristiano Ronaldo is interested in; apartment costs R$ 50 million Image: Disclosure

Since April, news has been circulating in Santa Catarina that the player Cristiano Ronaldo, who alone is worth more than R$50 million, is looking for a house here in Brazil.

The choice would be for a super apartment in Balneário Camboriú, with 1,318 m², divided into two floors, with nine suites, two with sea views, and another suite with two closets.

The property is valued at approximately R$50 million. Who knows you can not “stick” the purchase of the football idol?

CR7 also has a yacht produced in Brazil

Azimut Grande 27Metri, yacht of the same model that Cristiano Ronaldo bought, costs R$ 50 million Image: Armatti Yachts/Disclosure

Still talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he has a boat produced in Itajaí, Santa Catarina, which costs R$ 50 million at the current price (US$ 10 million, in the sale price).

It is the Azimut Grande 27Metri, from Armatti Yachts shipyard. The vessel is 26.78 meters long, with six cabins and 11 sleeping places – outside the service area.

Inside, resistant materials and differentiated architecture mark the rooms and common areas.

Apartment that Paulo Gustavo bought in the USA

Interior of a luxury apartment purchased by Paulo Gustavo, in the United States; value reaches R$ 30 million Image: Disclosure

The apartment that actor Paulo Gustavo, a victim of covid-19 in 2020, bought in the United States has an estimated value of R$ 30 million, according to the current price (US$ 6 million). Today it belongs to his widower, Thales Bretas.

The area where the actor’s apartment, Tribeca, is located is one of the most chic in New York, in the same neighborhood where singer Beyoncé has a home.

With the Mega-Sena prize, it would be possible to buy the apartment and there would still be R$ 20 million left over to promote a renovation or a change in layout, if necessary.