Brother of man shot in church criticized pastor for demanding vote for Bolsonaro

A 37-year-old military police officer shot a man inside an evangelical church in Goiânia on Thursday night (1st) . Both, who are regulars at the temple, reportedly began to argue after a pastor preached against left-wing parties and politicians.

Military Police corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes shot in the leg of “brother” Davi Augusto de Souza, 40, who was taken to the Emergency Hospital in Goiânia (Hugo). He needed surgery, but it is not life-threatening. The shooter presented himself at a police station and was released after giving evidence.

The confusion occurred in the temple of the Christian Congregation in Brazil, in the Finsocial Sector, a neighborhood in the northwest region of the capital of Goiás. Witnesses say that despite the severity, the service continued as normal after the victim was rescued.

Incident report only has the version of PMs who answered the call

The Civil Police investigate the case. The occurrence, registered as assault by firearm and culpable bodily injury (with no intention of harming the person assaulted), has only the versions of the military police officers who answered the call at the church, from where the victim left on a stretcher, taken by firefighters. .

“According to information, there was an argument between two individuals and Corporal Vitor da Silva Lopes. says the document.

The Military Police of Goiás limited itself to informing that it started an investigation procedure and that the corporal was off duty on the day he fired the shot.

“As soon as the Military Police became aware of the case, it ordered the establishment of an administrative disciplinary procedure to investigate the circumstances of the fact. PM Goiana.

In an interview, the victim’s brother criticized the church’s position on politics

Faithful of the Christian Congregation of Brazil in Goiânia have reported that the pastors of the temple use the microphone to defend the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and attack leftist legends such as PT, PDT, PSOL PCdoB.

Daniel de Souza, brother of Davi, the victim of Thursday night, even gave an interview to the newspaper Goiás diarycomplaining about the shepherds. In an article published on Aug. he told her that the church leader was pressuring believers to vote for Bolsonaro.

At the time, Daniel reported that he always attended the aisles of the church with great tranquility and without problems with political relationships. The Statute of Religion itself defines it as an “apolitical” organization.

But, according to Daniel, the situation began to change from the moment that a circular began to be read by pastors during the services, negatively highlighting parties such as the PT, of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the race. by the Planalto Palace.

“I have never seen, in my 45 years of church, this happen”, reported the faithful. “When someone says they are not going to vote for Bolsonaro, they are practically seen as a demoniac,” he added.

He mentioned the circular that the congregation’s national board published in early August.

“According to the Teaching Topic published in the last RGE, in April 2022, we alert the Ministry and the brotherhood about the orientation contained therein, regarding the elections, where the text says: We should not vote for candidates or political parties whose government program is contrary to Christian values ​​and principles or propose the deconstruction of families in the model instructed in the word of God, that is, marriage between a man and a woman”, highlights the text