Brothers assume ‘dating’ and create controversy on social networks – Gerais

Brothers claim not to care about the opinions of others, as they are both adults (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Last Tuesday (30/8), a couple of brothers made public their love relationship, through social networks. On the Twitter platform, the user recognized as Yulia, said he doesn’t care what people have to say, since the relationship is consensual and both are adults. The revelation generated criticism from the brothers and memes about the case.

incest?

at this point we no longer care what people have to say, consensual and we are two adults

After keeping our affections under wraps for so long (mostly from our family) we finally decided to make it official. YES I’m dating my MRI + pic.twitter.com/0ZmBJ135vc %u2014 Yulia %u25CB %u3007 (@yamjbakura) August 30, 2022

In an extension of the publication, Yulia stated that the two are happy and that they intend to get married and adopt children. In addition to criticism, some comments doubt the veracity of the post, claiming to be “bait” (deception); others have a conservative content.

To adopt you have to be mentally alone, do you think it’s a mess? You hardly succeed with this relationship history %u2014 Kate Libby (@imhereforjolie) August 30, 2022 Congratulations on the bait, simply a genius. However, I don’t think that’s the case. %u2014 Brazilian Irnico %u02E2%u1D9C%u1D9C%u1D56 | %u79D1%u6797%u65AF%u5F0F %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7%uD83E%uDD85%uD83D%uDC3B (@Animajyofficial) August 31, 2022

The incestuous relationship – when relatives, blood relatives or similar, maintain sexual relations – is not considered a crime in Brazil, unless it involves minors under 14 years of age. The Civil Code only prohibits civil unions between relatives.

Dragon Memes

Some users even made jokes linking the case with the new fantasy adaptation of HBO: “House of the Dragon”. In the story, written by George RR Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire), the Targaryen family is known to have incestuous relationships.

“Memes” with this fantasy universe are common in cases like this (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

In the series, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), uncle and niece, will live a romance. Episodes air every Sunday and two chapters have already been released.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Diogo Finelli.