Brothers assume ‘dating’ and create controversy on social networks

Last Tuesday (30/8), a couple of brothers made public their love relationship, through social networks. On the Twitter platform, the user recognized as Yulia, said he doesn’t care what people have to say, since the relationship is consensual and both are adults. The revelation generated criticism of the brothers and memes about the case.

In an extension of the publication, Yulia stated that the two are happy and that they intend to get married and adopt children. In addition to criticism, some comments doubt the veracity of the post, claiming to be “bait” (deception); others had a conservative tenor.

incest?

at this point we no longer care what people have to say, it is consensual and we are two adults

after keeping our affections under wraps so much (mostly from our family) we finally decided to make it official. YES, I’m dating my SISTER + pic.twitter.com/0ZmBJ135vc — Yulia? ? (@yamjbakura) August 30, 2022





The incestuous relationship – when relatives, by blood or similar, have sexual relations – is not considered a crime in Brazil, unless it involves children under 14 years of age. The Civil Code only prohibits civil unions between relatives.

Dragon Memes

Some users even made jokes relating the case to the new fantasy adaptation of the HBO: the dragon house. In the story, written by George RR Martin (The Chronicles of ice and Fire) the Targaryen family is known to have incest relationships.

In the series, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), uncle and niece, will live a romance. Episodes air every Sunday and two chapters have already been released.

