Burnout is the disease of the century that is affecting employees in different sectors around the world – News

What is burnout?

Mauro Paulino, coordinator of “Mind | Clinical and Forensic Psychology, defines burnout as “a syndrome characterized by a negative and persistent mental state, the result of the work performed and prolonged exposure to stressful situations at work. It causes exhaustion, disbelief in relation to to the profession and a feeling of inefficiency in carrying out the tasks”.

How do you get to this point?

“Burnout is the end point of a long process of exposure to stress at work”, warns Mariana Moniz, junior psychologist at Mind | Clinical and Forensic Psychology. Therefore, the psychologist safeguards that “if a subject perceives that the challenges of his profession are more demanding than his ability to deal with them, he will, over time, exhaust his emotional resources, leading to feelings of exhaustion. Exhausted, the professional distances himself and becomes uncommitted to tasks and work, developing feelings of cynicism and criticism in relation to it. Finally, if these conditions are maintained, the professional jeopardizes his own effectiveness”.

Mauro Paulino says that “when questioning the professional ends up asking himself ‘is this what I want to do for the rest of my life? Am I effective in my work?”. From there, the doors are open to incessant conduct to try not to criticize their work, as well as to a multiplicity of psychological and behavioral problems that threaten the well-being of the subject”.

What are the consequences?

“The consequences of burnout are diverse”, says Mariana Moniz, a junior psychologist with research carried out in the field of burnout in forensic professionals (Judges, Prosecutors and Lawyers). She adds that “this syndrome is one of the main factors responsible for feelings of dissatisfaction at work, for little commitment in it, for conflicts with colleagues and for absenteeism and abandonment of work”. On the other hand, she describes that “burnout is also a cause of physical problems”, enumerating “headaches, chronic fatigue, muscle tension, dizziness, respiratory and gastrointestinal problems, hypertension and even diabetes”.

On a psychological level, he states that “burnout is inseparable from symptoms of anxiety, irritability and low self-esteem and is also linked to the development of more harmful mental disorders, such as depression”. He explains that “because of these symptoms, there are behavioral changes and professionals often adopt risky behaviors to deal with this symptomatology, resorting to the consumption of narcotic substances and medications”.

Mauro Paulino, clinical and forensic psychologist, ends up mentioning that “burnout does not only affect people’s professional lives. Conflicts developed at work are inevitably brought home and end up affecting the personal and family lives of professionals. In turn, this tense family environment aggravates the symptoms felt and leads to an increase in the subject’s malaise at work. We are, therefore, facing a vicious circle that, if not intervened, perpetuates and worsens over time”.

What interventions are most recommended by scientific evidence?

Psychologist Mariana Moniz, trained in Self-care, Stress Management and Burnout Prevention, underlines the importance of intervention in burnout, stating that “the intervention can be directed to the individual or the environment in which he is inserted”.

In the first case, “the objective is, through specialized psychological intervention, to equip professionals with skills and strategies to reduce the effects that stressors at work have on them, through relaxation techniques or cognitive-behavioral interventions that provide more effective strategies. to deal with stress and anxiety at work and work on attitudes and perceptions towards the profession”.

In turn, in the second case, “the aim is to change the working conditions that cause burnout, reducing the workload, increasing feelings of control and autonomy and working on the subject’s social support network, among others”. He adds that “there are also mixed models, where the individual intervention of the subject also includes measures to change the working environment and working methods”.

Mauro Paulino emphasizes that “prevention is crucial and burnout, when installed, is here to stay, especially in the absence of any specialized intervention. The signs of its appearance should not be ignored and only specialized intervention can mitigate its effects and lead to its total dissipation”.