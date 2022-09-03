Burnout Isn’t Always Burnout | Drauzio Varella











Work-related burnout syndrome has become popular in recent years, but the feeling of physical and emotional exhaustion is not always related to work activity. Learn how to recognize the difference.

The two years of the pandemic have taken their toll in the most different ways, whether through the physical sequelae, or through the emotional sequelae caused by the general stress of a global crisis that is still hard to say goodbye to. In this way, burnout has become a constant in our lives, as highlighted by Dr. David Paliari Zuin, endocrinologist and nutritionist at Hospital São Francisco, in Mogi Guaçu (SP).

“The social isolation, the intense coexistence with the family nucleus, the deprivation of leisure opportunities and the routine changes caused by the pandemic of Covid-19 intensified the cadres of anxiety, stress and depression; as well as pressures in the work, family and social environment. And one of the problems is that many of these habits were perpetuated after the pandemic, which serves as a warning to the entire community that deals with health.”

Burnout X Exhaustion

Feeling exhausted has become so common that it is often confused with another condition linked to excessive stress, burnout syndrome.

But you can tell what it is burnout and what is “ordinary” burnout? Yes, and this differentiation is important both for understanding the origin of stress and exhaustion and for the treatment in question.

The main one is that the burnout syndrome is always related to the work context. In other words, it is a chronic stress that has its origin in a poorly managed work environment, which ends up becoming harmful to employees. Symptoms can be similar:

Aggressiveness;

Isolation;

Sudden changes in mood;

Irritability;

Difficulty concentrating;

memory lapses;

Anxiety;

Depression;

Pessimism;

Low self esteem;

Absences from work.

Another point of distinction is that, in the burnout syndrome, some symptoms can also manifest themselves specifically in situations related to work, such as increased mental distance from the service, negativism related to someone’s work, reduced professional efficiency, anxiety attacks at times before work, etc.

That’s what Dr. Zuin. “Burnout syndrome is the direct result of excessive accumulation of stress, emotional and work tension, and is quite common in professionals who work under constant pressure, such as teachers, health professionals and security agents. When the stressor is different – ​​other than work – we are faced with another type of physical and mental exhaustion.”

How do I know if I’m exhausted?

It is impossible to live a stress free life. So, how do you know when stress levels start to go over the limit, becoming something that can be harmful to health?

“The concept of exhaustion is closely linked to the concept of stress. Stress is divided into three levels, called alert, restructuring and, finally, exhaustion, which corresponds to the phase in which the individual already has negative thoughts, unwillingness to do things, loss of sleep, accentuated anxiety, irritability, among other physical characteristics such as allergies, gastritis and migraine”, explains the specialist.

As mentioned above, the symptoms are similar to those of burnout syndrome, and can be divided into two main groups, physical or mental manifestations.

Symptoms of mental exhaustion:

Persistent tiredness;

Difficulty concentrating;

Memory failure;

Insomnia or excessive sleep;

Loss of abilities that were once natural;

Anxiety;

Cold sweat;

Irritability and easy crying;

Discouragement and lack of pleasure;

Sadness and anguish;

Reduction of sexual desire.

Symptoms of physical exhaustion:

Muscle aches throughout the body;

Apathy;

Demotivation and discouragement;

Constant flu and colds caused by low immune resistance;

heart palpitations;

stomach problems;

Decreased sexual desire;

Muscle sprain;

Persistent tiredness;

Non-restorative sleep.

treatment for stress

According to an article published by the World Health Organization (WHO), high levels of stress directly affect our immune system, as explained by Dr. David.

“Stress is related to changes in the numbers of lymphocytes present in the bloodstream, cells that are part of the immune system and that are responsible for the destruction of invading microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses. In this sense, constant stress favors the emergence of various diseases.”

When noticing the signs of the body, the ideal is to look for a doctor to better understand what is behind the physical and mental depression. Another fundamental point is to be aware that the best way to reduce stress is not through the use of medication, but through effective changes in lifestyle.

“In addition to the pure and simple drug treatment, a support network that includes friends, family and co-workers does an important job, helping the patient to understand that he may need help to overcome his difficulties. A psychologist or psychiatrist can make the accurate diagnosis of physical and mental exhaustion, burnout syndrome, depression and/or anxiety through dialogue, which involves analyzing the patient’s history and report, their relationship with work and professional fulfillment. ”, adds the doctor.

Prevention

More effective than treating stress is being aware that it does not exceed acceptable limits. Some habits can help, such as:

Have a balanced diet;

Include regular physical activities in the routine, such as, for example, preferring stairs to elevators;

Practice correct sleep hygiene;

When possible, set aside time for leisure and rest;

Avoid discounting stress on the consumption of alcohol, drugs and stimulants;

Even listening to that advice from a friend or family member that tells you to slow down can be beneficial.

“Often, people with exhaustion don’t even realize they’re going overboard. Seek professional help even if you think your symptoms are not that severe. The doctor will make an individualized and detailed assessment, so he can guide you so that the condition does not evolve into a scenario of burnout, anxiety or depression in fact, where even more care and treatment will be needed for recovery”, guides Dr. Zuin.

