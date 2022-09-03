Caixa decides to extend the financing term of Casa Verde e Amarela

THE Cashier Economics Federal announced the decision to extend the financing term through the Casa Verde e Amarela program. Go from 30 to 35 years. The extra time to pay should facilitate the purchase of the property, with installments more suited to the families’ budget.

Another advantage is the possibility of financing a higher value property. In this way, the novelty announced by Caixa increases the purchasing capacity of Brazilians who want to conquer their own home.

Financing term

According to Caixa Econômica, as the financing term goes from 30 to 35 years, it is able to match the housing program to other market operations.

The forecast is that the 5 more years can reduce the value of the installments by up to 7.5%. Another novelty is that the law that deals with the extension of the term also authorizes the use of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) as a guarantee in the installments of the financing.

All the measures announced by Caixa Econômica complete the package of improvements in the housing program. This year, the change in income brackets expanded the program to more Brazilians.

See how the table was, according to the FGTS Board of Trustees:

Track 1: maintained at R$ 2.4 thousand;

maintained at R$ 2.4 thousand; Range 1.5: from R$ 2.6 thousand to R$ 3 thousand;

from R$ 2.6 thousand to R$ 3 thousand; Track 2: from R$ 3 thousand to R$ 4.4 thousand;

from R$ 3 thousand to R$ 4.4 thousand; Track 3: from BRL 4,400 to BRL 8,000.

Caixa Econômica Federal also announced another possibility, which is the release to finance a one-bedroom property – previously, at least two bedrooms were required. Anyone interested in financing a property through the Casa Verde e Amarela program should contact the construction companies and Caixa.

Before contracting housing financing, Brazilians can make a simulation of how the installments will look according to the value of the property and the down payment. This makes it easier to schedule the payment and see how much of the family’s income will be committed to the purchase of a home.