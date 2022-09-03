Caixa extends term of financing Casa Verde e Amarela

On the 25th, a new Law was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) that increases the deadline for paying off the program’s funding. Green and Yellow House. Therefore, from now on, citizens who opt for the housing program will have up to 35 years to complete the payment of the debt. Keep reading and learn more about it.

Green and Yellow House

Casa Verde e Amarela is a housing program of the Federal Government, whose objective is to facilitate access to home ownership for millions of Brazilian families, especially low-income families. Financing interest rates vary depending on the family income range and the location of the property.

Extension of the term for repayment of the Casa Verde e Amarela financing

For some time there was an appeal from people for the deadline for payment of installments of the program to be longer. So far, the period allowed is up to 30 years, however, with Law No. 14,438, of 2022, the period can be extended to up to 35 years.

With the 5-year increase in the term for repayment of the financing, what is expected is that the installments will be lower and thus more families will be able to fit in the financing. Thus, this is an action that aims to help people who are struggling to finance a property within the program.

In addition, another change provided for in the new law is that the balance of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can be used as a guarantee for the payment of the financing installments, which is responsible for 99.9% of the financing made. through Caixa Econômica Federal.

New income limits for Casa Verde and Amarela

A determination by the FGTS board increased the gross monthly household income threshold for funding to be carried out through the program. Thus, range 1, whose ceiling was between R$ 2,400.00 and R$ 2,600.00, changed to R$ 3,000.00, but keeping the floor at R$ 2,400.00. The increase was also approved in the upper bands. As a result, in the intermediate group, the range from R$2,600.00 to R$4,000.00 changed to R$3,000.00 to R$4,000.00. Finally, in the last range, the limit was from BRL 4,000.00 to BRL 7,000.00 and changed to BRL 4,400.00 to BRL 8,000.00.