Calleri fasting: striker seeks resumption at critical moment for São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Calleri’s goalscoring flair has never been more necessary for São Paulo this season. The problem is that the striker is going through a delicate moment, in which the goals are not coming.

São Paulo’s top scorer this year, with 20 goals, Calleri has scored just two in the last 16 games. There are five fasting matches. The last one was on August 14, in a 3-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino.

The striker’s low productivity comes at a critical moment for Tricolor, which needs to get back on its feet in the Brazilian Championship and, to advance to the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, needs to beat Flamengo and Atlético-GO, respectively, by at least least two goals – thus, it would take the disputes to penalties.

Last Sunday, for the Brasileirão, the striker had at least three good opportunities to end the fast, but stopped in Fernando Miguel, Fortaleza’s goalkeeper. The lack of confidence was evident in the last ball he had in the match, when he faced the goal and kicked over the goalkeeper. (see video below).

Last Thursday, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals, against Atlético-GO, Calleri had almost no opportunities and, with the expulsion of Igor Gomes in the first half, he spent practically the entire final stage with the mission of hold the ball in the attacking court.

The moment is one of the worst for Calleri with the São Paulo shirt this season. Since the beginning of the year, the Argentine has never gone more than five games without goals. If he goes blank next Sunday, against Cuiabá, at 19 pm, for the Brasileirão, it will be his worst sequence in 2022.

There are still doubts about Calleri’s starting lineup. That’s because he played the full 90 minutes in the last three games and mentioned the fatigue of the squad after last Thursday’s defeat.

The team will only have one training session before traveling to Cuiabá. This Saturday, the players will perform again at the Barra Funda CT.

In the Brasileirão, São Paulo is in 13th place, with 29 points, four from the relegation zone.

