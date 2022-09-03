Camilla Camargo poses with Zilu and children at her mansion in the USA

Actress Camilla Camargo recorded her family reunited at grandma Zilu’s house, in the USA

The actress Camilla Camargo showed the family together in a picture-worthy click! The famous took a few days off and embarked with her husband and children to the United States. The destination chosen by them was the city of Orlando, Florida. The place is well known for its theme amusement parks. But the attraction in this case was something else.

It turns out that Zilu Godói, Camilla’s mother, is living there. The businesswoman chose to move from Brazil and lives in a luxurious mansion in Terra do Mickey. The property has spectacular views and has several rooms and a gigantic swimming pool.

the ex-wife of Zezé di Camargo he hadn’t seen his family for almost three years. This is because Zilu filed the paperwork to obtain a definitive visa to live in the country. One of the requirements for the documentation to leave is not to leave the USA for a certain period.

With the borders closed, the businesswoman’s three children could not see their mother. From her relationship with Zezé, Igor, Camilla and Vanessa Camargo. Zilu and the sertanejo were together for more than 30 years.

Among the very special visitors that the businesswoman received at her luxury mansion, there was a long-awaited one: the youngest daughter of Camilla Camargo. Little Julia is one year and five months old and she still didn’t know Grandma Zilu!

The artist’s firstborn, Joaquim, three years old, took the opportunity to end his grandmother’s longing. The children are the result of the famous marriage with businessman Leonardo Lessa, who also traveled with his family.

The quartet posed for a beautiful photo next to the hostess. With t-shirts from Mickey and gives minnie the family appeared smiling at the camera. “#tbt to days ago, days of love! How I love you,” wrote mother and daughter in the caption.

Camilla Camargo told his followers that he is already returning with his family to Brazil. Her sister Wanessa landed in Orlando a few days ago. “I feel sorry to leave and I already miss my mother. Upset already ”, confessed the actress that she is going to say goodbye to Zilu.

