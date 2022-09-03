Cami’s tips: Fortaleza and Flamengo are the base of the influencer’s team in round #25 | tips

Cami Campos scored 74.89 points in the last round. For the weekend, the influencer analyzes that round #25 has interesting clashes that can give good scores, especially the games that involve the two best teams of the Brasileirão return: Fortaleza and Flamengo. Tricolor do Pici are favorites against Botafogo at Castelão, while Rubro-negro faces Ceará at Maracanã.

In the preview of the lineup, Cami placed half of the “Olé Feminino” with players from both teams. The great expectation of the influencer revolves around a good performance by Everton Cebolinha. Click there and see how the lineup turned out!

It’s worth remembering that, until the fantasy market closes at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, our influencer can update her squad. Keep an eye on Cami and Cartola’s social media profiles for more updates. Good round and let’s mitar!

Saturday, 09/03

Youth x Avai

Bragantino vs Palmeiras

Atletico Paranaense vs Fluminense

América-MG vs Coritiba

Sunday, 09/04

Flamengo vs Ceará

Corinthians x Internacional

Fortaleza vs Botafogo

Atletico GO vs Atletico MG

Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo