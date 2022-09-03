Campaign against paralysis immunizes 29% of children in Artur Nogueira

From the newsroom

The Health Department of Artur Nogueira has already immunized 29% of children aged between 1 and 4 years against infantile paralysis, polio, according to data released until last August 29. The campaign started on August 8 and ends on September 9.

According to the folder, Artur Nogueira has 2,906 children aged between 01 and 04 years old, which would be part of the campaign. As a result, vaccination coverage is at 29.7%.

Poliomyelitis is an acute infectious disease caused by a virus of extremely variable severity: the Poliovirus. This disease can affect both adults and children, but because it is more contracted in childhood, it became known as “infantile paralysis”. “This is the main reason for the Ministry of Health to reinforce the appeal for the polio vaccine in the first years of life. It is important to note that the vaccine is the only means of preventing this disease.

According to the coordinator of Health Surveillance of Artur Nogueira, Milena Sia Perin, vaccination is extremely important for achieving the eradication of polio in the world.

In Artur Nogueira, doses against polio can be found in 8 health units. They are: Blumenau, São Vicente, Bom Jardim, Jardim do Lago, Sacilotto, Coração Criança, Terezinha Vicensotti, and Espaço Mãe e Filho.

It is worth noting that the municipality is also running the Multi-Vaccination Campaign, in order to update the vaccination record for children and adolescents. “With regard to the Multivaccination Campaign that takes place at the same time, it helps to combat diseases such as rubella, congenital rubella syndrome, measles, among others that can appear with greater intensity when observing the drop in vaccine coverage”, warned the health of Artur Nogueira.

Polio vaccination is for children aged 1 year to under 5 years. Multivaccination is for children and adolescents under 15 years of age (14 years 11 months and 29 days). The campaign runs until September 9 and covers the entire national territory.

Available doses: Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugated), OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine), Fever yellow, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Diphtheria and Tetanus (dT) and Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis acellular (dTpa).

………………………………………..

Have a story suggestion? Click here and send it to Portal Nogueirense.