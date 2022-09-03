Can MEI buy a car with a discount of up to 30%? See if it’s possible!

Yadunandan Singh
2022-09-03

Buying a new car in the garage is undoubtedly the desire of many people. The good news is that those who act as Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) can buy vehicles with up to 30% discount. See the details below!

New car with discount for MEI

Self-employed professionals who are formalized are considered MEIs. In addition to the advantages of offering credit and retirement payments, micro-entrepreneurs can buy a new car through discounts offered by brands.

The discounts, which can vary between 2.5% and 30%, refer to the ICMS exemption. The percentage applied changes according to the manufacturer and model chosen.

In addition, the number of units purchased also influences the final calculation. Currently, companies that apply discounts include: Chevrolet, Fiat, Volkswagen and Renault.

Documentation required for discounts

Here’s what you need to present at the time of purchase to get the discounts:

  • Presentation of the Individual Microentrepreneur Status Certificate;
  • The CNPJ card;
  • Personal documents; and
  • Other papers, such as a power of attorney and the purchase order (depending on the case).

An important point is that those interested in buying must go through a waiting list before delivery of the car. The maximum period given is up to 40 days. After that, with the vehicle in hand, the person must keep it for at least 12 months. The rule was created to prevent buying for resale.

