Canadian influencer dies during skydiving class jump

University student and TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died at the age of 21. She had a fatal accident while performing a jump during a skydiving class.

According to friends, she died on August 27 while completing her first solo skydive with Skydive Toronto in Innisfil, Ontario.

The company said in a statement that the student “was delayed in deploying the main parachute and did not have the time or altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

After the fall, she was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Melody Ozgoli, who is a childhood friend of the influencer, told CTV News Toronto that Tanya was interested in anything that was new and that represented an adventure. “Life was too boring for her and she was always trying to do something with a spirit of adventure.”

Ozgoli said that Pardazi was completing her course at skydiving school and this would have been her first time jumping alone. According to the company, the course requires students to take a day of solo class before they can complete a solo jump.

“She really lived every second to the fullest. It’s a shock to us. It’s very hard to process. It’s been a few days but we still can’t believe it happened.”

Kimia Sepanlou, another close friend of Pardazi’s, said she was “one of the bravest girls” she has ever met.

“Whenever we saw her, we knew we were on an adventure because she didn’t like to be bored or upset those closest to her,” she said. “Everyone who knew her, got to know her world too.”

Tanya had over 100k followers on TikTok. She was studying philosophy at college and was a semifinalist in the Miss Canada pageant.