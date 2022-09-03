Cássio wants to continue in football after retiring from Corinthians and plans a course to be a coach | Corinthians

Hanging up gloves and boots is not on Cassio’s radar in the short term. At 35 years old and with a contract with Corinthians until 2024, the goalkeeper plans to play for at least another five or six seasons.

However, Cássio is already starting to plan for a career transition, after retiring as a goalkeeper. He thinks about continuing to play football, possibly as a coach. For this, he wants to train and is already thinking about starting his studies:

– I should start taking a CBF coaching course, take other courses. I need some good time to take as many courses as possible, learn, evolve in every way, with a management course. I believe that I will work in the middle of football, knowing how it works may already be an advantage for the player – said Cássio.

– One time will come, and I will retire. I think about playing until 40 or 41 years old. I don’t know if I’m still for Corinthians, I’m not forcing anything, but I feel good to train and dedicate myself, with an open mind to evolve. Football has changed, the goalkeeper’s role has changed, and I’ve dedicated myself to evolve in that sense – commented the goalkeeper.

Cássio’s interview was given during Corinthians’ birthday party, at Neo Química Arena, an event in which the goalkeeper was cheered by the crowd present.

Having a good time this season, the player keeps his feet on the ground and avoids getting carried away:

“When I’m criticized, I’m not worried, and when they say I’m fine, I’m not excited either. I’m not vain about it, I’m very down to earth, very calm, maybe that’s why I’ve been there for 11 seasons (at Corinthians).

Cássio and Corinthians return to the field this Sunday, against Internacional, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

