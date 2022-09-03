Cauã Reymond opens the game and gives a sincere opinion about Bolsonaro’s government

Almost a month before the first round of the election, Cauã Reymond broke protocol and gave his point of view on the president’s work Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in charge of the country. Interpreter of Dom Pedro in the film A Viagem de Pedro, the famous vent openly.

Cauã told the magazine 29 Horas his opinion about the management of the current Chief Executive. Interestingly, the artist did not make a direct mention of Bolsonaro’s name.

Cauã Reymond makes a general outburst about the current government

Without any disclosure about his vote in the first round, the heartthrob did not hide his concern for the course taken by the current government.

“On the eve of a sensitive election, after a government that has flirted so much with tyranny, we are on the verge of deciding whether or not we will change the country’s course and bet on a new freedom”declared.

Cauã’s outburst was a rare episode. Hired by Globo, the famous always kept his political views. In the same interview, the actor commented on his new job in cinema and, in particular, on the story of Dom Pedro.

“Curious act of devotion to such a dubious figure”scored. “Our film proposes a reflection on who Brazil has called the hero of the homeland”.

At Globo, Reymond became a staple in the afternoons from Monday to Friday and with a bonus on Thursday nights: in A Favorita, in Vale a Pena Ver De Novo, and in the second season of Ilha de Ferro.

