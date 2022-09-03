Cauã Reymond says it all and confesses what he thinks of Jair Bolsonaro

The famous actor from Globe, Cauã Reymond became one of the most talked about topics of the moment. That’s because, the hired by the carioca broadcaster left his admirers with their jaws dropped after speaking publicly about the current president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro after receiving so many messages asking for a position.

For those who don’t know, Grazi Massafera’s ex-husband is close to premiering the movie ‘A Viagem de Pedro’ in theaters. At 42 years old, the heartthrob is at the height of his career. The feature, for those who don’t know, will tell the trajectory of Dom Pedro I, between its ups and downs. For publicity, the artist talked to the website 29 Horas and ended up delivering his political position.

Always very discreet, Cauã Reymond, publicly, decided to make it clear that he does not support the current government of Jair Bolsonaro. He confessed that he will vote for one of the president’s opponents. “On the eve of a sensitive election, after a government that flirted so much with tyranny, we are on the verge of deciding whether or not we will change the country’s course and bet on a new freedom,” said the Globo actor.

It is important to note that since last year, the Marinhos station has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector. Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the network itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

