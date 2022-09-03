CBD is the most profitable investment in 2022, research shows

The Bank Deposit Certificate, better known in the market by the acronym CDB, is an investment category covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC). With the recent increase in the Selic rate, today this investment is one of the most profitable investments. Understand the reasons.

The survey was produced by Yubb at the request of the Suno Notícias portal. The result shows that CDBs of medium-sized banks had yields biggereven in comparison with equity assets.

CBD is the most profitable in 2022

It’s not for less. The CDB became more profitable in 2022 as a result of the increase in the Selic rate, which rose to 13.75% and may close the year at 14%. The relationship is justified by the fact that the assets are floating-rate, that is, it is not possible to know the investment yield at the time of acquisition of the security.

Despite this, the financial return is direct from the basic interest rate, the Selic. According to the survey, the average bank CDB had a return of 8.26% this year. The CDBs of the so-called ‘bancões’ had a return lower, with an average of 5.50%.

For all these reasons, this application has been the most profitable investment in 2022. The forecast is that it should remain that way. As it is covered by the FGC, if the bank declares bankruptcy or any other credit problem, the fund reimbursement the investor in up to R$ 250 thousand.

Another indicator also points out that CDBs indexed to the IPCA have also become more profitable options this year. Those linked to inflation – maturing in two years – have a return of 6.35% per year.

How much does it make?

The basic interest rate has an impact on income from fixed-income financial investments. So, to understand better, see this example:

With the Selic rate at 13.75% per year, a person who invests one thousand reais in CDB would have a redemption of R$ 1,113.03 in a year, already with the incidence of Income Tax. Keeping track of all these scenarios is important, so you can define where to invest your money to ensure good profitability.