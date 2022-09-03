Cearense is among the 10 billionaire women in Brazil; see list

The female presence in the list of Brazilian billionaires represents 19% of the richest in the country, according to a survey by Forbes Brasil magazine. Of the 284 names in the ranking of billionaires in this year’s edition, women occupy 58 positions on the list and one of them is from Ceará.

The Alencar figure on the list of 10 billionaire women in Brazil is Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco, the main shareholder of the food company M. Dias Branco.

The widow of businessman Francisco Ivens de Sá Dias Branco, has a net worth of R$ 5.2 billion, and in total occupies the 78th position when compared to the 284 billionaires in the country.

According to Forbes Brasil, this year, the ranking of Brazilian billionaires had an advance compared to the previous six years, when the female presence was limited to 32 names.

In 2021, the list consisted of 60 women, but the total number of male billionaires listed was also higher, with 315 names.

In the new edition, the list has seven new entrants, and only one of them is a woman, the co-founder of Nubank, Cristina Helena Junqueira. The executive appears in the ranking with a fortune valued at R$ 2.5 billion.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has equity participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the assessment of assets was May 31, 2022.

See the list of the 10 richest women in Brazil:

1. Vicky Sarfati Safra

Net worth: BRL 37.5 billion

Age: 69 years

Origin of equity: Banco Safra

List position: 6th

2. Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti



Net worth: BRL 20.65 billion

Age: 91 years

Origin of equity: Votorantim

List position: 12th

3. Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela



Net worth: BRL 8.15 billion

Age: 48 years

Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco

List position: 38th

4. Dulce Pugliese by Godoy Bueno



Net worth: BRL 7.65 billion

Age: 74 years

Origin of equity: Amil / Dasa

List position: 42nd

5. Leila Mejdalani Pereira



Net worth: BRL 7.2 billion

Age: 57 years

Origin of equity: Crefisa

List position: 45th

6. Lucia Borges Maggi

Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion

Age: 91 years

Heritage origin: AMaggi

List position: 50th

7. Marli Maggi Pissollo



Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion

Age: 68 years

Heritage origin: AMaggi

List position: 50th

8. Neide Helena de Moraes



Net worth: BRL 6.5 billion

Age: 87 years

Origin of equity: Votorantim

List position: 62nd

9. Camilla de Godoy Bueno Grossi



Net worth: BRL 5.3 billion

Age: 43 years

Origin of equity: Dasa

List position: 73rd

10. Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco



Net worth: BRL 5.2 billion

Age: 87 years

Origin of equity: M. Dias Branco

List position: 78th

