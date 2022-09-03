Cearense is among the 10 billionaire women in Brazil; see list

The female presence in the list of Brazilian billionaires represents 19% of the richest in the country, according to a survey by Forbes Brasil magazine. Of the 284 names in the ranking of billionaires in this year’s edition, women occupy 58 positions on the list and one of them is from Ceará.
The Alencar figure on the list of 10 billionaire women in Brazil is Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco, the main shareholder of the food company M. Dias Branco.
The widow of businessman Francisco Ivens de Sá Dias Branco, has a net worth of R$ 5.2 billion, and in total occupies the 78th position when compared to the 284 billionaires in the country.
Subscribe to THE POVO+
Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more.
Sign it
According to Forbes Brasil, this year, the ranking of Brazilian billionaires had an advance compared to the previous six years, when the female presence was limited to 32 names.
In 2021, the list consisted of 60 women, but the total number of male billionaires listed was also higher, with 315 names.
In the new edition, the list has seven new entrants, and only one of them is a woman, the co-founder of Nubank, Cristina Helena Junqueira. The executive appears in the ranking with a fortune valued at R$ 2.5 billion.
The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has equity participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the assessment of assets was May 31, 2022.
See the list of the 10 richest women in Brazil:
1. Vicky Sarfati Safra
Net worth: BRL 37.5 billion
Age: 69 years
Origin of equity: Banco Safra
List position: 6th
2. Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti
Net worth: BRL 20.65 billion
Age: 91 years
Origin of equity: Votorantim
List position: 12th
3. Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
Net worth: BRL 8.15 billion
Age: 48 years
Origin of equity: Itaú Unibanco
List position: 38th
4. Dulce Pugliese by Godoy Bueno
Net worth: BRL 7.65 billion
Age: 74 years
Origin of equity: Amil / Dasa
List position: 42nd
5. Leila Mejdalani Pereira
Net worth: BRL 7.2 billion
Age: 57 years
Origin of equity: Crefisa
List position: 45th
6. Lucia Borges Maggi
Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion
Age: 91 years
Heritage origin: AMaggi
List position: 50th
7. Marli Maggi Pissollo
Net worth: BRL 7.1 billion
Age: 68 years
Heritage origin: AMaggi
List position: 50th
8. Neide Helena de Moraes
Net worth: BRL 6.5 billion
Age: 87 years
Origin of equity: Votorantim
List position: 62nd
9. Camilla de Godoy Bueno Grossi
Net worth: BRL 5.3 billion
Age: 43 years
Origin of equity: Dasa
List position: 73rd
10. Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco
Net worth: BRL 5.2 billion
Age: 87 years
Origin of equity: M. Dias Branco
List position: 78th
More Economy news
Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us