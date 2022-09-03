Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta Live: where to watch the Série B game online and on TV

Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta
Chapecoense x Ponte Preta will have the broadcast of the Premiere (Image: Disclosure / Ponte Preta)

Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta live: see where to watch match valid for the 28th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be in this Saturday (03)at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Condá.

Ponte Preta comes from a sequence of three matches without losing. Macaca, 10th with 36 points, will not be able to count Mateus Silva, Artur and Wallisson.

Chapecoense is also looking to add points to stay away from the relegation zone. Chape is in 15th position, with 29 points.

Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta live: where will it be?

The match Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta will be broadcast live on Premiere.

How to watch the game online?

Premiere Play costs BRL 79.90 and can be accessed through the GE website or app. Those who already have Premiere on pay TV can use the operator’s data and log in to the online version of the pay-per-view and also to the Canalis Globo platform.

There is also the alternative of the Globoplay combo with Premiere, available on Grupo Globo streaming, to watch the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirão matches live. The monthly subscription costs R$ 84.90.

How to follow the game by Google Football LIVE?

In addition to traditional media, the match between Chapecoense and Ponte Preta can be followed in a minute-by-minute summary via Google’s update service (Click Here).

Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta today, how do the teams arrive?

CHAPECOENSE

Saul; Mailton, Frazan, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Pablo Oliveira, Betinho and Marcelo Freitas; Chrystian, Alisson Farias and William Popp.

BLACK BRIDGE

Caique, Igor, Thiago Oliveira, Fábio Sanches, Norberto, Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi, Wesley Fraga, Elvis, Fessin and Lucca.

