Chay Suede reveals impressive body change for character in Travessia

Chay Suede is getting ready for another big project on television. The actor will play Ari in Crossing, Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera. And he started hard work months before the recordings and got good results.

In Instagram stories, the artist spoke to fans about how this process is going. He made it clear that he has a well-regulated routine of physical exercises and that he has changed a lot.

Still in conversation with followers, the famous highlighted that in this process he gained 17 kg of muscle mass with activities for the body. “(In life) I was much more sedentary than active. Until I was 25, I didn’t exercise at all. I didn’t know what I was missing.”scored.

Chay Suede’s workouts to improve fitness are carried out with Ricardo Lapa. The professional is known for working with artists such as Matina Moschen and Bruna Griphao. Among the changes he adopted, he decided to invest in boxing.

Jade Picon praised the work with Chay Suede in the recordings of Travessia In the cast of Gloria Perez’s soap opera, Chay Suede plays the romantic partner of Chiara, a character in Jade Picon in the serial. They even appeared together in the influencer’s first recordings. This will be the young woman’s debut as an actress and she is very excited about this news. “I’m working with actors I play opposite, like Humberto Martins, who will be my father in the plot, and Grazi Massafera, my mother. My test was with Chay Suede, super attentive and cute. He was a sweetheart!”said Jade to the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.