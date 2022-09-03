Check out 9 real estate funds to buy in September, according to RB – Money Times

RB Investimentos changed its recommended wallet of real estate funds (FIIs) for September. O brick background BTG Pactual Corporate Office (BRCR11) was removed and exposure to paper background RB Capital I (RFOF11) was increased from 5% to 10%.

“After capturing a significant gain in BRCR11, we understand that it is time to withdraw and increase RFOO11,” RB strategist Gustavo Cruz said in a report.

Last month, RB’s selection of real estate funds beat the sector’s benchmark index, with an advance of 9.25% against a high of 5.76% in the ifix. In the same period, the RB portfolio presented an average dividend return of 9.3%.

spot volatility

Strategist Gustavo Cruz sees that the scenario for real estate funds is promising, but considers that the coming months may bring excessive volatility. “As the election winner’s plans become clear, the scenario may be more positive for risky assets”, he says.

Given the uncertainties of the electoral environment, 65% of RB’s portfolio is allocated to brick funds, with emphasis on the shopping mall segment (25%).

In Cruz’s assessment, the greater flow of people in establishments, higher sales in stores and a pass-through of inflation to tenants are positive points for the sector. He also explains that RB’s portfolio takes a long-term view of FIIs, with monthly updates on the roles mentioned.

Check out the FIIs recommended by RB for September:

Background ticker Weight Bresco Logística BRCO11 5% RB Capital I Fund of Funds RFOF11 10% BTG Pactual Logística BTLG11 10% CSHG Real Estate Receivables HGCR11 10% JS Real Estate Multimanagement JSRE11 10% Kinea Real Estate Income KNCR11 15% Hedge Brasil Shopping HGBS11 10% CSHG Urban Income HGRU11 15% XP Malls FII XPML11 15%

