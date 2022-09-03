The cultural program of the 10th Linguiça Festival of Bragança Paulista, which takes place from the 7th to the 11th and 16th to the 18th of September at Posto de Monta, was announced.

The Festival returns in the post-pandemic period with an expectation of 70 thousand visitors and an unusual meeting of old cars. There are eight days of party, which has free admission, a kids space with inflatable toys, crafts, velocross and a vintage car meeting that will give a touch of nostalgia to the 2022 edition.

LANGUAGE FOR EVERYTHING YOU LIKE

The star of the party is it, the bragantina sausage, which will leave many visitors in doubt about what type of dish they will taste the delicacy in. The prices of the dishes range from R$ 25.00 to R$ 70.00.

The sausage snack is classic and the darling of the public in all editions, ranging from the simplest to the most elaborate. This one won’t be missed.

Some exhibitors have already presented their novelties on the menu, but other gastronomic surprises may appear until the last day of the Festival. There are portions, snacks, pastries, dishes and much more: sausage sushi; sausage acarajé; bolovo with sausage; cheese bread with sausage; pastel de angu with sausage; kid sausage – one of the launches, inspired by Northeastern cuisine; and sausage desserts, such as the Romeu e Julieta sausage, a bittersweet novelty with the famous combination of guava smudge and coalho cheese.

CULTURAL PROGRAMMING

In addition to all these attractions, the cultural program is very diverse, with various styles such as pop rock, MPB, sertanejo, piseiro, forró, DJs and much more.

Check out the attractions of the Bragança Paulista Sausage Festival:

September 7 (Wednesday)

12pm to 1pm – DJ

1pm to 3pm – Adriano Almeida (POP MPB)

3pm to 4pm – DJ

4pm to 6pm – Radioheart (POP ROCK)

6pm to 7pm – DJ

7pm to 9pm – Ricardo Bertin (POP ROCK)

September 8 (Thursday)

5pm to 6pm – DJ

7pm to 9pm – Otávio Cillo (SERTANEJO)

September 9 (Friday)

6:30pm to 7pm – DJ

7pm to 8:30pm – Cleiton and Clemente (SERTANEJO)

20:30 to 21:00 – DJ

9pm to 10:30pm – Aslam Pop (POP ROCK)

September 10 (Saturday)

15:00 to 15:30 – DJ

15:30 to 17:00 – Karinna (SERTANEJO)

5:00 pm to 5:30 pm – DJ

6pm to 7:30pm – Le Beats Band (ROCK)

19:30 to 21:00 – Violeiros do Jaguari

9pm to 10pm – Edu Rodrigues (PISEIRO/FORRÓ)

10pm to 10:30pm – DJ

September 11 (Sunday)

12pm to 1pm – DJ

1pm to 3pm – Duo Classic (ACUSTIC)

15:00 to 15:30 – DJ

3:30 pm to 5:00 pm – Grupo Papel Ponto Com (SAMBA/PAGODE)

5:00 pm to 5:30 pm – DJ

5:30 pm to 7:00 pm – Rick Fazenda (SERTÃO/FORRÓ)

7.30pm to 7pm – DJ

8.30pm to 10pm – Pop Mind (POP/ROCK)

September 16 (Friday)

6:30pm to 7pm – DJ

7pm to 8:30pm – Rock Ethylics (ROCK)

20:30 to 21:00 – DJ

9pm to 10:30pm – Hey Charles (ROCK)

September 17 (Saturday)

15:00 to 15:30 – DJ

15:30 to 17:00 – Cesar Araújo (MPB)

5:00 pm to 5:30 pm – DJ

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Satisfaction Aí (PAGODE)

19:30 to 20:00 – DJ

20:00 to 21:30 – Banda Pires (MPB/POP)

10pm to 10:30pm – DJ

September 18 (Sunday)

12pm to 1pm – DJ

1pm to 3pm – Pinhá Veio (SERTÃO)

15:00 to 15:30 – DJ

15:30 to 17:00 – Diego Rosa & Guilherme (SERTANEJO)

5:00 pm to 6:30 pm – DJ

6:30pm to 7pm – Babilônia Band (POP)

7:30pm to 8:30pm – DJ

8.30pm to 10pm – Red Fox (POP/ROCK)

SERVICE 10th LINGUIÇA DE BRAGANÇA FESTIVAL

When:

September 07 (Wednesday), public holiday, 10 am to 10 pm;

September 8th (Thursday), 6pm to 10pm;

September 9, 10 and 11 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 10 pm;

September 16, 17 and 18 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 10 pm.

Place:

Monta Post – Alameda Quinze de Dezembro, n° 02 – Vila Municipal, Bragança Paulista – SP.

Prohibited:

FRANCE.

Parking:

On site, with insurance, single price of R$ 30.00.

Wi-fi, accessibility and pet friendly.

Realization: Municipality of Bragança Paulista.

Organization: Association of Sausage Producers of Bragança Paulista – ALBRAG.

