Check the results of Quina 5940 and Super Sete 291 this Friday (2/9)

posted on 02/09/2022 20:02 / updated on 02/09/2022 20:22

On Friday night (2/9), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled three lotteries: Quina’s 5940 contests; the 2360 of Lotomania and the 291 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
  • SUPER SEVEN | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
  • LOTOMANIA | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 20-22-42-55-57.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 800 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 1
Column 2: 9
Column 3: 1
Column 4: 3
Column 5: 1
Column 6: 8
Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 652 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 05-09-12-17-24-30-31-38-42-48-52-53-76-77-78-80-81-88-89-95

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


