Child dies after being left for 7 hours in car in extreme heat

USA

By Metrópoles, partner of GMC Online

A 2-year-old girl died in New Jersey, USA, after being left in a car. The little girl was trapped for at least 7 hours in scorching heat on Tuesday (30/8). The vehicle was parked in front of the house where she lived.

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, the case took place in Franklin Township. The child was reportedly found by neighbors, who called the police. The parents were soon contacted and the victim’s mother even fainted.

She needed to be taken to a hospital after passing out. Neighbors told authorities that the couple “are great parents.” “I saw them being very loving and passionate about their daughters,” said a person close to the family.

Another neighbor, identified as Alex Krstavski, however, was revolted by the situation. “How can this happen? How do you forget? I already forgot things in the car, but how do you forget a child?”, he snapped. A bouquet of flowers was left at the scene of the tragedy.

